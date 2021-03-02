DMK Wins TN Seat-sharing Bargain With IUML & MMK; CPI-M & VCK Rebuffed On Seeking Too Many

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) reached an agreement on seat-sharing talks with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) on Monday for the upcoming Assembly elections. Leading an alliance also comprising the Congress, DMK allotted three seats to IUML while giving two seats to MMK while talks are on with MDMK and VCK. Announcing that three seats have been finalized for his party at the end of the two-day deliberation which concluded on Monday, IUML national president M Kader Mohideen said his party had sought five seats. After inking the pact, MMK leader M H Jawhirullah said his party has been given two seats.

"We agreed and signed the deal for three seats after the DMK said they are not in a position to allocate more seats as many allies have to be accommodated", Mohideen told reporters.

Meanwhile, the first round of seat-sharing talks between DMK and CPI(M) failed after the latter demanded seats in double-digits while the former denied it. While the second round of negotiation is expected to take place between the allies, CPI(M) is also scheduled to have a meeting on Tuesday afternoon amongst its members regarding the same matter, as per sources. Seat-sharing talks between DMK and VCK are also underway, with Thol Thirumavalavan's party demanding ten seats as opposed to DMK's offer of 4 seats, as per sources.

Tamil Nadu poll campaign

Setting 200+ seat-target for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides, holding gram sabhas across the state. Holding gram Sabhas across Tamil Nadu, Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi and sister Kanimozhi have met people from all 234 constituencies to know the 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings. Congress too has bolstered DMK's efforts with Rahul Gandhi visiting the state thrice in the past 3 months - holding meeting with students, weavers, fishermen, farmers, MSME workers etc.

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party had refuted any possibility of reconciling with Sasikala, who has now been released from jail and is attempting to claim that she is the General Secretary of the AIADMK. However, as per the latest inputs, the BJP has allegedly attempted to intercede and requested EPS-OPS to offer tickets to TTV Dhinakaran's party AMMK and also possibly Sasikala so as to not divide the party's votes. The EPS-OPS-led larger faction of the AIADMK, on the other hand, is wary of Sasikala and Dhinakaran potentially ending in a position where they could be king-makers in case of a hung assembly. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. The election will be held on April 6 and result declared on May 2.

