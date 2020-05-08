Thousands Crowdfund NGOs With Rs 90 Cr To Fight COVID-19 Pademic And Provide Assistance

As the entire country unites in the battle against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, people from all walks of life have donated in various capacities while contributing their bit in the fight against the virus. Crowd-funding platform and NGOs like Milaap have been able to collect about Rs 90 crore with the help of donations and crowd-funding. With the help of the accumulated funds, the organisation has been able to help stranded migrants and daily wage labourers by providing them with food and essentials during the crisis situation. Besides the labourers, the oganisation has helped communities of trans people, male sex workers, circus artistes, drivers, delivery personnel, rural artisans.

President and co-founder of Milaap Anoj Viswanathan has opined that such crowd-funding had earlier helped the people affected by floods in Chennai, Assam and Kerala and is helping now in unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

"During the times of natural calamities like floods in Chennai, Assam and Kerala, crowdfunding has enabled people to unite and help the worst affected section of people rebuild their lives. It was a stroke of hope to see it happen at a time like this when everyone's life is displaced in some way or another," Anoj Viswanathan said.

Luis Miranda, Chairman of CORO and Centre for Civil Society, has also been instrumental in raising the funds in collaboration with Milaap. Speaking about his fundraising experience, Miranda said, "Milaap has been a great partner. When CORO decided to crowdfund for support to daily wage earners who were impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown, Milaap immediately agreed to let us use its platform without any fee. This was the first time I was raising funds on an online platform and getting onto the platform was relatively easy. The team was very responsive to our requests. And the response from donors has been amazing. We are glad we went with Milaap."

(With ANI inputs)