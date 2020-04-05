The Debate
Heartbreaking! CRPF Jawans Eat Their Meals Sitting On Footpath Amid COVID-19 Crisis

What’s Viral

Video of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans having meals on the streets while on coronavirus duty is winning hearts of netizens on social media. 

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
CRPF jawans

With half the world placed under partial or complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, India was no immune to the disease and hence followed suit. Authorities have deployed law enforcement forces across the country to ensure an effective lockdown and that people adhere to the law. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans having meals on the streets while on coronavirus duty, which is now winning hearts of netizens. 

Read: Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak 93-yr-old Granny Sends Adorable Message To Her Family; Watch

The video has garnered more than 2,200 views since it was uploaded on April 5. Tweeples have flooded Susanta's timeline with reactions ranging from salutatory messages to thank you posts. In the now-viral video, three CRPF jawans and one police officer can be seen having their meals while sitting on the footsteps of a closed shop. 

Read: COVID-19: Tunisia Deploys Robocop To Ensure Citizens Follow Lockdown Rules

Read: Hugh Jackman Shares Video Of Doctors Dancing While Taking Break; Watch Here

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 64,700 lives across the world and has infected over 12,03,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: COVID-19: Indian Family Attends Wedding Happening In US Online; Netizens React

 

 

First Published:
