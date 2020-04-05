Heartbreaking! CRPF Jawans Eat Their Meals Sitting On Footpath Amid COVID-19 Crisis

With half the world placed under partial or complete lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, India was no immune to the disease and hence followed suit. Authorities have deployed law enforcement forces across the country to ensure an effective lockdown and that people adhere to the law. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans having meals on the streets while on coronavirus duty, which is now winning hearts of netizens.

The video has garnered more than 2,200 views since it was uploaded on April 5. Tweeples have flooded Susanta's timeline with reactions ranging from salutatory messages to thank you posts. In the now-viral video, three CRPF jawans and one police officer can be seen having their meals while sitting on the footsteps of a closed shop.

As fellow Indians if this doesn’t move you, nothing will🙏🏼



From the comforts of our home, let’s pray for these countless warriors. Medicos, their support staff, force on the road & scientists working round the clock to win the war against Corona . pic.twitter.com/y07AgHeHav — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

We salute to all these warriors... 🙏🙏🙏 — ମୁଁ ଉତ୍କଳୀୟ 🙏(JAI......HO)🙏 (@utkaliya01raj) April 5, 2020

Such a challenging job, time of national calamity and still they are so happy doing it. Salute to the heroes. — Ved sangwan (@VedPrak85837671) April 5, 2020

Salute to all health workers,medicos,men in uniforms who are serving when my nation is going through bad phase.

We are indebted to them🙏 — Kumar Ankit Arya (@1coolaka) April 5, 2020

Aap ki Mehnat Rang layegi Sahab...💚👌👌👌 — 🇮🇳 Shoaib SUFI 🇮🇳 (@shoaibsufi1) April 5, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 64,700 lives across the world and has infected over 12,03,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

