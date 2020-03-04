CRPF Offers Rs 11 Lakh To Retired Jawan Whose House Was Destroyed In Delhi Violence

Central Reserve Police Force Directorate General AP Maheshwari on Wednesday gave a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to Alish Mohammad, a retired CRPF head constable whose house faced severe damage due to the rampant violence in North-East Delhi last week.

The cheque was presented to the retired CRPF constable on behalf of the force at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters at the National Capital. Retired constable Alish Mohammad's house was damaged by the rioters in north-east Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar on February 25.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) offered Rs 10 lakh and other assistance to one of its jawans, Mohammed Anees, whose house had been torched by rioters in north-east Delhi's Khajuri Khas area.

Mob burns down BSF constable's home

On February 25, BSF jawan Mohammed Anees' two-storey house located at the Khajuri Khas area was vandalised and then set on ablaze by a rampant mob. The house was one of the many houses that were set on fire in the area. The mob allegedly first set fire to the cars outside the home, then pelted stones on it and then threw a gas cylinder on the house - setting it to fire.

The mob allegedly shouted “idhar aa Pakistani, tujhe naagarikta dete hai (Come here Pakistani, we’ll give you citizenship)” before setting the house on fire. Anees and his family - his father, uncle, and cousin who were at the home at the time of the attack, escaped before it was set on fire, as per reports. They were reportedly aided by paramilitary troops to escape from the area. Anees had spent three years in Jammu and Kashmir after joining the BSF in 2013, as per reports.

North-East Delhi Violence

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, claimed 47 lives and left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on February 27 evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and it soon turned into a communal riot.

Paramilitary forces were called in and on February 26 and the Delhi High Court had stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace, meeting on Tuesday and discussing the riots. Chief Minister Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the Delhi Police have so far filed over 167 FIRs in the matter and have arrested or detained 885 people.

