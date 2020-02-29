Delhi Violence: BSF Jawan's Home Burned Down By Mob In Khajuri Khas; BSF Offers To Rebuild

Amid the shocking burning down of the house of BSF jawan Mohammad Anees in the recent Delhi riots, the BSF on Saturday has announced that it will provide financial assistance to the family, according to ANI. Moreover, BSF Deputy Inspector General has announced that BSF engineers will repair Anees' house at Khajuri Khas area. DIG (Headquarters) Pushpendra Rathore has informed that Anees will be transferred to Delhi from his current posting at Odisha.

Pushpendra Rathore, BSF Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters): BSF engineers have come with us. They will repair the house of constable Mohammad Anees. BSF will provide financial assistance to the family from its welfare fund. #DelhiViolence https://t.co/uUEoHOKQXk pic.twitter.com/eBDgUSjqoE — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

Reports state that on February 25, BSF jawan Mohammed Anees' two-storey house which is situated Khajuri Khas area was vandalised and then set on fire by a mob. The house was one among the many houses that were set on fire in the area. The mob allegedly first set fire to the cars outside the home, then pelted stones on it and then threw a gas cylinder on the house - setting it to fire.

The mob allegedly shouted “idhar aa Pakistani, tujhe naagarikta dete hai (Come here Pakistani, we’ll give you citizenship)” before setting the house on fire. Anees and his family - his father, uncle, and cousin who were at the home at the time of the attack, escaped before it was set on fire, as per reports. They were reportedly aided by paramilitary troops to escape from the area. Anees had spent three years in Jammu and Kashmir after joining the BSF in 2013, as per reports.

Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 43 and injuring over 189. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 123 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 630 people till date.

