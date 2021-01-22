CRPF Says 215 Terrorists Have Been Eliminated In Jammu & Kashmir In 2020

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General AP Maheshwari while addressing a press conference on Thursday said that CRPF has eliminated as many as 215 terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in 2020, including Riyaz Naikoo of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, who carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh. The CRPF DG also lauded the bravery of Deputy Commandant of Jammu & Kashmir valley QAT Rahul Mathur, who led a courageous operation and killed a terrorist even after sustaining injuries.

While speaking at a press conference, the CRPF Director-General said, "The force also neutralised three terrorists in an exemplary operation in Nagrota, resulting in the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 AK-47 rifles, three pistols and 29 grenades."

READ | CRPF, DRDO Launch Bike Ambulance 'RAKSHITA' On Jan 18 To Aid In Urgent Medical Needs

CRPF kills 215 terrorists in 2020

He further stated that Rahul Mathur after leading such an operation has fully recovered and is back on duty. AP Maheshwari also gave out details about operations against Naxalism. He said that 32 naxals were neutralised in the last year. These included Jidan Gurya, with a reward of Rs 15 lakh in Khunti and 3 other naxals in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.

READ | Indian Army Has Boosted Country's Morale During Border Standoff With China: Rajnath

CRPD DG said, "In Chhattisgarh, we have been constantly pushing Maoists into corners by persistent operations and also by establishing forward bases in remote regions of the state which were once bastions of the Maoists."

READ | Indian Army Kills 3 Terrorists; Major Terror Bid Foiled In J&K's Akhnoor Sector

Speaking further, Maheshwari informed that 2 Maoists carrying a total reward of Rs 11 lakh were also neutralised in April 2020, while 4 others were neutralised in August 202 in Sukma. He also informed that CRPF has established 18 forward operating bases in the interiors of the 3 states to maximise its reach and operational effectiveness in the areas.

"While 10 such bases like Rayajarna and Tonto were established in Jharkhand, four bases like Pamed and Kumargunda were established in Chhattisgarh and four bases including Musaanaal and Khamankhol were established in the state of Odisha," Maheswari added.

READ | 'Major Success': J&K Police After Top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Neutralised In Srinagar

(With ANI inputs)