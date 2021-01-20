Indian Army Kills 3 Terrorists; Major Terror Bid Foiled In J&K's Akhnoor Sector

In a big success for the security forces, the Indian Army has managed to gun down three terrorists who were trying to sneak into the Indian territory. Troops deployed along the line of control noticed a suspected movement when a group of 5-6 terrorist tried to sneak into the territory in the Akhnoor sector of the line of control. Three terrorists were killed and 2-3 others went back to the Pakistan side.

There has been a continuous attempt by the Pakistani side to push interest in the wake of ceasefire violations along the line of control and cross-border firing along the International Border.

This comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled an attempt of Pakistan to push in weapons using drones in the Vijaypur area of Samba district.

@DisttRamban & SOG #Jammu busted a terror module by arresting 02 valley based terror operatives & recovered huge cache of arms/ammunition from their possession which include 02 AK-74 ,one Pistol ,16 Grenades ,09 AK-Magazines, 269 Live Bullets of Pistol & 02 Magazine . pic.twitter.com/aLuSxTLMLA — IGP Jammu (@igpjmu) January 18, 2021

“Police busted a terror module by arresting two valley-based terror operatives and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. They were working under a terror plot hatched by Kashmir based terrorists and their Pak based JeM handler Aqib @ Alfa from Budgam calandistenly travelled from Kashmir to the International Border at Vijaypur, Samba and received Arms and Ammunition dropped with the help of Drones. Recoveries include (i) AK-74 = 02, (ii) Pistol = 01, (iii) Grenades = 16, (iv) Ak-Magazines = 09 (v) Live Bullets = 269 Pistol and (vi) Magazine = 02,” Police said in its statement.

