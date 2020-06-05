CRPF To Turn 'Waterheroes' On World Environment Day, Plant 22L Saplings Across The Country

The Central Reserve Police Force, country's largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel, will plant 22 lakh saplings on the occasion of world environment Day on Friday, a senior officer said. The force, as part of its green initiative, has also decided to procure the Bharat VI emission standard vehicles as well.

CRPF's green initiative

In a press release, the CRPF said the 195 Batallion deployed in Dantewada in the Bastar region in Chhattisgarh has earned the accolade of the government when it was declared as the 'Waterheroes' for January 2020 under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

"The CRPF has also been paying desired attention to waste management by taking to vermi-composting in over 40 of its group centres besides setting up of in-house sewage treatment plants in many of its formations. Energy conservation being an important environmental intervention, CRPF has been alive to the usage and utilitarian worth of solar energy. Accordingly, many of its residential complexes, as well as administrative offices across the country, have been harnessing solar energy to supplement their daily energy requirement in addition to in-campus street lighting." it said.

"The force is ever vigilant to environmental concerns. As part of this duty, we have decided to plant 22 lakh saplings in our formations across the country," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Moses Dhinakaran said.

