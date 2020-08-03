Curfew Imposed In Srinagar Following Inputs Of Pak Backed Protests On 5th August

District Administration Srinagar on Monday evening ordered completed ban on movement of Public in Srinagar on 4th and 5th August; first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 from erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Srinagar report from Police. The order reads, “Whereas, Sr Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, vide communication No. CS/150-20/9389-91 Dated 03.08.2020 has reported that a series of inputs have been received suggesting that separatist and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August 2020 as Black Day, therein apprehensions of violation action or protests are not ruled out. There are specific inputs about violent protests endangering public life and property”.

The report further added that such protests planned by Pakistan also violates ongoing COVID19 restrictions, “Whereas, the report further suggests that in view of restrictions aimed at COVID-19 containment already in place the movement and assembly of people have been prohibited to avoid spread particularly in wake of the recent spike. Thus, any such mass gathering would be detrimental to efforts related to COVID-19 containment as well”.

“Whereas, the report has further made a case that to prevent such violence and loss of life/property, is imminent to impose curfew in the district. Therefore, after having considered the material facts in said report and examining the situation in backdrop of prevailing factors, 1, District Magistrate, Srinagar, by virtue of powers vested in me u/s 144 Cr PC hereby order complete restrictions on public movement / curfew in territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar”.

However, the administration has given relaxation to those deployed on COVID-19 duties on production of pass, “Further, medical emergencies and movement of staff on COVID-19 duty with pass/Valid Cards shall be exempted from above restrictions. Addl Deputy Commissioner,(Adm), Srinagar shall deploy one Magistrate each to coordinate implementation in each Police Stations jurisdictions. These restrictions shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force on 4th and 5th August 2020, meanwhile, the restrictions previously ordered vide this office order dated 31st July 2020 on account of COVID-19 shall continue thereafter till 8th August 2020 unless revised earlier”.

