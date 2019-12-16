Assam: Amid Protests, Internet Suspended For Another Day

On Monday afternoon, the government announced that internet services have been suspended in Assam for another 24 hours. The development takes place amidst growing violence and protests across the state and country, over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The highly contentious and divisive CAA was passed in the Parliament last week.

READ: Anti-CAA Protests LIVE Updates: PM Modi Warns Against 'rumor-mongering & Falsehoods'

Internet connectivity restricted

Internet services suspended in Assam for another 24 hours, till Tuesday — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 16, 2019

The Press Trust of India, on Monday afternoon, stated that the government has once again suspended internet services in the region. Since the last one week, the Narendra Modi led Union government has been facing flak for introducing the Bill and in order to restrain the protestors, the government has imposed a curfew, snapped internet services and has brought in multiple columns of the Indian Army. All these actions were taken to prevent protests from intensifying further.

Multiple protests across the nation

Multiple protests have broken out across the country against the CAA. which allows non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to seek residence in India.

The protests have erupted in different regions in the country, including New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala etc. In the national capital, the protests took a violent turn on Sunday evening, when the city police barged into the campus of Jamia Milia University, beating up students and entering the library, canteen, washroom as well as the residential wings of both, girls and boys. Many of them were detained by the police on Sunday evening and were released only around 3:30 am on Monday after a huge crowd had gathered outside the Police headquarters.

READ: Home Ministry In Touch With Delhi Police; Yet To Seek Report On CAA Violent Protest

Many leaders have spoken up against the police action, with Punjab CM saying that he was “disturbed” by reports of protests in Delhi. He urged the Home Minister Amit Shah, the CM of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, and PM Modi to bring the situation in control and appealed them to revoke the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

READ: Jamia Millia Islamia Remains Tense; Many Students Decide To Leave For Home

WATCH: Congress's Salman Khurshid Criticises Delhi Police For Entering JMI Without Permission