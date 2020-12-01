Cyclone Burevi: IMD Issues Red Alert; NDRF Deploys 27 Teams In TN, Puducherry, And Kerala

As another cyclone named Burevi is said to be brewing up in the South Eastern region of the Bay of Bengal in less than a week after Cyclone Nivar caused devastation in Tamil Nadu, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed "27 self-contained teams in the coastal area of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala".

The NDRF in a statement has said that its teams are fully equipped with various types of cutting, flood rescue equipment, V-SAT & Satellite communication equipment to undertake post-cyclone restoration and relief operation.

Of the 27 teams, 17 teams of NDRF are being deployed at the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu i.e. Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, Mayiladurai, Cuddalore, Madurai and Chennai. One team has been deployed in Puducherry, while 8 teams have been deployed at the coastal districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

"Besides the deployment of teams, a 24/7 NDRF control room in Arakkonam (Chennai) and Delhi is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and is in touch with the state administration," a statement from NDRF said.

Red alert issued

IMD has issued red alerts in the southern districts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The IMD issued a statement on Tuesday saying, "Cyclonic storm Burevi over southwest Bay of Bengal very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours. Total suspension of fishing operation during 1st Dec to 4th Dec is advised. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast."

The IMD also issued a warning to fishermen 'along and off east Sri Lanka coast from 1st to 3rd Dec; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar & south Tamilnadu-Kerala & West Sri Lanka coasts from 2nd to 4th Dec' from venturing out into the sea.

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected along with extremely heavy isolated showers over south Tamilnadu (Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai) on 2nd & 3rd Dec.

READ | 'Nivar Cyclone Extensively Damaged Crops In Over 6.59 Lakh Hectares': AP Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu

READ | IMD Issues Preliminary Report On Cyclone Nivar, Says 'accurately Predicted' Ahead Of Time

Cyclone Nivar wreaks havoc

Last week, "very severe cyclonic storm" Nivar had hit Tamil Nadu. About 2.5 lakh people were housed in cyclone shelters in the state as part of safety measures. The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts of the state has claimed four lives besides leaving several cattle dead and over 2,000 trees uprooted, Palaniswami said, a day after the very severe storm made landfall. Palaniswami announced Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims.

READ | Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Dials CM Palaniswami; Central Teams To Visit Tamil Nadu

READ | In Pics: Cyclone Nivar Batters Tamil Nadu With Heavy Rains And Strong Winds