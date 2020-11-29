IMD Issues Preliminary Report On Cyclone Nivar, Says 'accurately Predicted' Ahead Of Time

The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a preliminary report on the very severe cyclonic storm "NIVAR" over Bay of Bengal from November 22 to 27. The IMD has contended that landfall, intensity and adverse weather like heavy rainfall and strong winds were accurately predicted with sufficient lead time, thus minimising loss of lives associated with the system.

A statement from the IMD stated that the weather forecasting agency maintained round the clock watch over the north Indian Ocean and the cyclone was monitored since November 5, which is about 16 days prior to the formation of the low-pressure area.

The IMD also issued regular advisories apprising the nation along with warnings on all social networking sites including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp etc.

Various numerical weather prediction models run by Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) institutions (IMD, IITM, NCMRWF, INCOIS), global models and dynamical-statistical models were utilized to predict the genesis, track, landfall and intensity of the cyclone. The cyclone was monitored with the help of available satellite observations from INSAT 3D and 3DR, SCAT SAT, polar orbiting satellites and available ships & buoy observations in the region.

A total of 38 bulletins were issued to national level disaster managers & chief secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

PM Modi speaks to Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu was one of the states which were most affected and battered by the severe cyclonic storm Nivar, which brought along heavy rainfall and strong winds. The northern part of the state suffered more damages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and pledged to extend support to the Cyclone Nivar victims. After discussing the situation with the Chief Minister, PM Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The Prime Minister also said, 'Central teams are being sent to Tamil Nadu to assist in rescue and relief work.'

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had visited several cyclone-hit areas of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu and assured relief funds after assessing total damage caused by the cyclone. After the cyclone slammed into the southern state and Puducherry early on Thursday, it has caused havoc in 18 districts of the state, claimed 4 lives, killed cattle, caused a landslide in Puducherry, destroyed several houses and uprooted over 2,000 trees.

(Image: PTI)

