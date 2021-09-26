Cyclone Gulab To Reach West Bengal Coast On September 29, IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday, said that Cyclone Gulab is likely to reach the West Bengal coast around September 29. The IMD has also warned against heavy rainfall in the region. Earlier, the department had issued an ''orange'' alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts after the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone.

Following up on the intensity of the Cyclone, the director of IMD Kolkata GK Das informed the areas Gulab could potentially affect in the coming days. "South Bengal is likely to have enhanced weather activity particularly in terms of heavy rainfall and wind on September 28-29. Heavy rainfall is expected over Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly on September 28," Das told ANI.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northeast and adjoining the East-central Bay of Bengal. In the subsequent 24 hours, it will be a low-pressure area and likely to reach the West Bengal coast around September 29," he added. So far, a series of warnings have been issued in parts of Odisha. The National Disaster Response Force have so far deployed a total of 18 teams in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to handle the situation.

18 teams of NDRF ready to deal with Cyclone Gulab

Briefing the current status of the "deep depression in the Bay of Bengal", Director-General of the Indian Meteorological Department told NCMC that a cyclone wind with a speed ranging from 75-85 kph, gusting to 95 kph, accompanied by heavy rainfall is likely to grace the coastal districts of the two states by Sunday evening.

According to IMD top official, the cyclonic storm is likely to affect the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam districts in Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam and Gajapati in Odisha. Gauba informed that 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in the coastal regions of both states. Moreover, he also informed that additional teams were directed to be kept ready in case of an emergency. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have also been deployed, the Union Cabinet Secretary added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI