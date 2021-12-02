Cyclone Jawad: IMD Predicts 'heavy To Very Heavy' Rainfall In Odisha; Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a formation of a low-pressure area over the south Andaman sea in the next 24 hours resulting in a possible build-up of the cyclone Jawad. Under the view of the prediction, the Odisha government has put all the districts on alert with the cyclonic storm likely to reach the state by Saturday, December 4.

The weather forecasting agency has also issued red, orange, and yellow alerts in several districts of Odisha predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few days. It has been further predicted that the low-pressure area may intensify in depression and take the form of a cyclonic storm around December 3 and the system will later move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by the morning of December 4.

"Pre Cyclone watch for North Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast. A Depression is likely to form by tomorrow. It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic storm around 3rd Dec. To move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around 4th Dec morning", it tweeted.

over west-central & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha- West Bengal coasts during 3rd - 5th December 2021.



Meanwhile, as a part of the state government's extensive measures, a disaster management strategy has been chalked out for carrying out rescue and relief operations if required. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, and the fire department have also been deployed for carrying out operations. With the sea condition likely to get very harsh in the upcoming days, people have been advised to stay away from water bodies.

Rainfall to intensify in Odisha from December 4 predicts IMD

According to IMD, Director-General Mrutunjay Mahopatra said that the cyclonic storm Jawad will definitely reach the Odisha coast, however, details regarding its landfall and other factors are yet to be estimated. Under the impact of the cyclonic storm, coastal districts in the state are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall from December 3 while south districts may experience heavy rainfall.

He further added that the prediction regarding the path, location, and intensification of the cyclone Jawad be predicted only after the depression has formed.

While a red alert has been issued for the Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts, an orange alert has been issued for Kendrapada, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Koraput. Also, people living near the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are advised to stay away.



