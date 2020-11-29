Cyclone Nivar: PM Modi Dials CM Palaniswami; Central Teams To Visit Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and pledged to extend support to the Cyclone Nivar victims. After discussing the situation with the Chief Minister, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The Prime Minister also said, 'Central teams are being sent to Tamil Nadu to assist in rescue and relief work.'

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami had visited several cyclone-hit areas of Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu and assured relief funds after assessing total damage caused by the cyclone. After the cyclone slammed into the southern state and Puducherry early on Thursday, it has caused havoc in 18 districts of the state, claimed 4 lives, killed cattle, caused a landslide in Puducherry, destroyed several houses and uprooted over 2,000 trees.

Cyclone Nivar: Centre to send relief teams to Tamil Nadu

Inter-ministerial Central team led by Union Home Ministry's Joint Secretary Ashutosh Agnihotri will be evaluating the damage caused by Cyclone Nivar. As per the information received by PMO, the relief team is likely to arrive in Chennai in a couple of days. PMO also informed that the Central team, would first have a discussion with the state government officials and then move to the cyclone-affected districts. The central team would include Senior officials from the Union ministries of Agriculture, Finance, Road, Transport and Highways, Power; Rural Development; Fisheries, and Water Resources.

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry brave cyclonic storm

Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry took a slew of measures to handle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm, which caused heavy rainfall in several regions. While rescue teams and Indian Navy were on alert across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Chennai airport remained shut from 7 pm on Wednesday to 7 am on Thursday. Metro and train services were also suspended. In light of the heavy rains, water was released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir, one of the main reservoirs for Chennai, on Wednesday noon.

The Puducherry government imposed Section 144 in the Union Territory, after IMD's warning about the possible impact of Cyclone Nivar. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi Palaniswami requested the people across the state to stay at home and to follow the safety guidelines.

