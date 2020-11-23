IMD Warns Of 'Cyclone Nivar' Making Landfall In Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram On November 25

A low-pressure belt forming over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm, which is expected to make landfall between Karaikal in Puducherry and Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, November 25. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone named Nivar is likely to bring heavy to extremely heavy rains to parts of Puducherry and Karaikal. The south-west and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal region have become a low-pressure area, which is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the south-west Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

“It is very likely to move north-westwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around 25 November 2020 noon /afternoon,” the IMD said.

IMD issues warning for fishermen

A pre-cyclone warning for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has been issued and fishermen have been advised not to venture into southwest Bay and Tamil Nadu coasts till November 25. The cyclonic storm will be the first in the region this year. As per the weather forecast, Nivar is likely to create two scenarios wherein a weak cyclone makes its landfall in the Cauvery Delta region, while in the case of a strong cyclone is expected to cause a landfall between Karaikal and Chennai.

“In the first scenario of a weak cyclone, the landfall will be between Vedaranyam and Karaikal with wind speed going up to 70 km per hour. This will bring widespread heavy rains from Delta to Chennai and extreme rains to Delta,” John said.

In the second scenario of landfall between Karaikal and Chennai, the wind speed may go up to 120 to 140 kmph bringing heavy rains over northern Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai. Tamil Nadu was faced with its last Cyclone in 2018 when Cyclone Gaja left a trail of destruction across the Cauvery Delta region.

Weather updates for November 23 to 26

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has tweeted a series of weather updates from November 23 to 26 for regions that are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the state.

November 23 - Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Karaikal will witness heavy rainfall.

November 24 - Isolated places over Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambalu districts are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall. Moreover, isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Tiruchirappalli, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Puducherry, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Vellore districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.

November 25 - Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Delta districts, Cuddalore, Kallakurchi, Puducherry, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Karaikal. Whereas, isolated places over Trichy, Namakkal, Karur, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, Sivagangai, Ramanand, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chennai and Chengalpattu may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

November 26 - Heavy rainfall is expected to occur at isolated places in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Thirupathur and Vellore districts.

