Last Updated:

Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Cyclone Tauktae Makes Landfall In Gujarat With Rain Lashes

The IMD has stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat on early morning of May 18

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
cyclone

Image Credits: PTI

The IMD has stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat on early morning of May 18
pointer
03:44 IST, May 18th 2021
Road between Somnath district and the Union Territory of Diu now cleared

 

pointer
03:41 IST, May 18th 2021
Light to moderate rain to occur at various locations during the next two hours

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Firozabad, Hathras, Narora, Raya, Iglas, Aligarh, Atrauli, Kashganj, Mathura, Sahaswan, Etah, Nandgaon, Barsana, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Pahasu, Tundla, Agra, Jattari,Sikandra Rao, Jajau, Hodal, Aurangabad, Meham, Bhiwani, Loharu, Bawal (Haryana), Bayana, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Dausa, Kotputli, Lachmanngarh, Rajgarh, Alwar, Nagaur, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.

 

pointer
03:18 IST, May 18th 2021
Land interaction disorganises the eye and eye wall cloud structure

 

pointer
02:57 IST, May 18th 2021
"The cyclone continues to show weakning trend", says IMD

 

pointer
02:22 IST, May 18th 2021
NDRF team clears the road of fallen trees in Mumbai

 

pointer
02:08 IST, May 18th 2021
Severe storm crossed Saurashtra coast

 

pointer
01:09 IST, May 18th 2021
"The entire eye of cyclone has now crossed the coast and lies overland"- IMD

 

pointer
00:32 IST, May 18th 2021
Light intensity rain to occur

 

pointer
00:17 IST, May 18th 2021
Centre of the cyclone now lies overland about 20kms East-northeast of Diu

 

pointer
23:14 IST, May 17th 2021
Road between Somnath and Diu cleared by the Army; movement of vehicular traffic resumed

The road between Somnath and Diu that was blocked at several places has been cleared by the Army for movement of vehicular traffic.

pointer
22:42 IST, May 17th 2021
Cyclone Tauktae centred about 30 km east of Diu. Landfall process to continue for next 2 hours: IMD

 

pointer
22:35 IST, May 17th 2021
Indian Army clears route from Sasan Gir to Diu after Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in Gujarat

 

pointer
22:06 IST, May 17th 2021
Mumbai-Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport resumes operations

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) has resumed operations with effect from 22:00 hours on 17th May. The flights were suspended from 11 am in view of Cyclone Tauktae.

pointer
22:03 IST, May 17th 2021
 DG-NDRG SN Pradhan outlines measures taken in States hit by Cyclone Tauktae

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, DG-NDRG SN Pradhan threw light on the measures taken in states hit by Cyclone Tauktae. 

 

pointer
22:00 IST, May 17th 2021
Cyclone Tauktae's landfall process to culminate by 11 PM

As per IMD, Cyclone Tauktae is making landfall at UNA in Gujarat.  The diameter of the eye is 60km and the diameter for the entire system is 500 km, which is decreasing as it is making landfall. The landfall process is expected to culminate by 11 PM.

 

pointer
21:55 IST, May 17th 2021
CM Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

CM Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. Vehicular movement, air, and railway services along with tree and electric poles that fell due to gusty winds are some of the things he took stock of and informed about the measure being taken. 

 

pointer
21:40 IST, May 17th 2021
Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat

Heavy rain lashes Surat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar,  Bharuch, and Vadodara. 

 

pointer
21:35 IST, May 17th 2021
Over 55 flights canceled at Mumbai airport due to Tauktae cyclone

More than 55 flights, both incoming and outbound, were canceled at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday after the private airport operator was forced to suspend all air services at 11 am due to cyclone 'Tauktae'. Besides cancellation, some seven flights were diverted to different airports, as per information provided by PTI. 

pointer
21:33 IST, May 17th 2021
CM of Gujarat Vijay Rupani holds Facebook Live;  informs of tree falls and power failures due to Tauktae cyclone

Tree falls and power failures at places in impacted talukas reported in connection with Tauktae cyclone. All Covid hospitals are unimpacted: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani 

pointer
21:31 IST, May 17th 2021
Centre of Cyclone to cross Saurashtra within next 3 hours

The IMD further informed through its tweets that while the forward sector of the eye is entering into the land. The centre of the cyclone will cross the Saurashtra coast to the east of Diu within the next 03 hours. The outer clod band lies over Saurashtra.

 

pointer
21:25 IST, May 17th 2021
Landfall process continuing, will take another 03 hours to complete: IMD

As per information provided by IMD, the landfall process is continuing and will take another 03 hours to complete. 

 

pointer
20:57 IST, May 17th 2021
Cyclone Tauktae makes Landfall in Gujarat

 

pointer
20:17 IST, May 17th 2021
Cyclone Tauktae to make landfall in Gujarat between before 11 PM

Cyclone Taukte is expected to make landfall between Porbandar and Mahuva (specifically 20 km east of Diu) between 8 PM and 11 PM on Monday, May 17. 

Although the timeline of the cyclone has been accelerated, the intensity of the wind speed is showing a decreasing trend. With a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

pointer
20:07 IST, May 17th 2021
Goa CM speaks with Republic TV, reveals details of damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae impact was on May 17 from 10 AM to 3 PM. Cyclone affected at 

 

CYCLONE AFFECTED AT 120 KM FROM PANAJI CITY. Huge loss has also caused to the state

3 People died, 500+ trees fallen, 700+ poles fallen, black put in many parts of states. SDRF, PWD, power dept are carrying out relief operation., clearing roads, ensuring water, electricity supply, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said while speaking with Republic TV.

He added that the state administration had alerted the fishermen not to venture into seas, the government had also asked citizens not to leave their homes. Major casualties were averted because of the state's preparedness, the Goa CM said.

 

pointer
19:51 IST, May 17th 2021
Mumbai Airport extends suspension of operations till 10 PM

The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has further extended the suspension of operations to 10 PM of May 17 over the impact of Cyclone Tauktae

pointer
19:51 IST, May 17th 2021
All airports in Gujarat closed ahead of Cyclone Tauktae's landfall

All major airports in Gujarat to remain shut as cycloneTauktae is expected to make landfall along the Gujarat coast. The Cyclonic storm is said to make landfall first close to Diu, according to Skymet President GP Sharma.

Timings of closure of airports:

Ahmedabad: 7.30 PM May 17 - 5 AM May 18
Surat: 11 PM May 17 - 1 PM May 18
Rajkot: 4 PM May 17 - 11.15 AM May 19
Kandla: 12 Noon May 17 - 12 Noon May 18

pointer
19:29 IST, May 17th 2021
Indian Army deploys 180 teams in Gujarat

Indian Army says it has put 180 teams & 9 engineer task forces on standby to face any contingency as Cyclone Tauktae is likely to hit Gujarat coast on Monday evening, according to PTI

pointer
19:18 IST, May 17th 2021
'Landfall to happen at Diu': Skymet President GP Sharma speaks with Republic

 

pointer
19:02 IST, May 17th 2021
Navy deployed in multiple search and rescue operations

 

pointer
18:46 IST, May 17th 2021
Six killed in Maharashtra, two sailors missing: state officials

Six persons were killed in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' while three sailors remained missing after two boats sank in the sea, officials said on Monday.

Of the six, three persons died in Raigad district, a sailor in Sindhudurg district and two persons in
Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar were killed after trees fell on them, in Thane district, officials said.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND