Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Cyclone Tauktae Makes Landfall In Gujarat With Rain Lashes

Goa CM speaks with Republic TV, reveals details of damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae impact was on May 17 from 10 AM to 3 PM. Cyclone affected at

CYCLONE AFFECTED AT 120 KM FROM PANAJI CITY. Huge loss has also caused to the state

3 People died, 500+ trees fallen, 700+ poles fallen, black put in many parts of states. SDRF, PWD, power dept are carrying out relief operation., clearing roads, ensuring water, electricity supply, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said while speaking with Republic TV.

He added that the state administration had alerted the fishermen not to venture into seas, the government had also asked citizens not to leave their homes. Major casualties were averted because of the state's preparedness, the Goa CM said.

