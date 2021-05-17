Cyclone Tauktae Live Updates: Cyclone Tauktae Makes Landfall In Gujarat With Rain Lashes

Quick links:
Image Credits: PTI
The road between Gujarat's Somnath district and the Union Territory of Diu (Daman & Diu) which was blocked due to fallen trees, has been cleared by the Army personnel for movement of vehicles.#CycloneTautkae pic.twitter.com/T7uo5k0MIS— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Firozabad, Hathras, Narora, Raya, Iglas, Aligarh, Atrauli, Kashganj, Mathura, Sahaswan, Etah, Nandgaon, Barsana, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Pahasu, Tundla, Agra, Jattari,Sikandra Rao, Jajau, Hodal, Aurangabad, Meham, Bhiwani, Loharu, Bawal (Haryana), Bayana, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Dausa, Kotputli, Lachmanngarh, Rajgarh, Alwar, Nagaur, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.
May 17, 2021
Cyclone Tauktae update based on 0200 IST 18th May 2021 INSAT 3D satellite image - The rear sector of the eyewall now lies completely overland. Land interaction has disorganized the eye and eyewall cloud structure. pic.twitter.com/yvfa8tYmlk— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
THE VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘TAUKTAE’ LAY CENTRED AT 0130 HRS IST OF 18TH MAY 2021 OVER SAURASHTRA, NEAR LAT. 21.05°N AND LONG. 71.15°E, ABOUT 45 KM NORTH-NORTHEAST OF DIU AND 60 KM SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF AMRELI.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
REAR SECTOR EYE WALL LIES OVER LAND WITH NORTHWARD MOVEMENT OF THE CYCLONE. THE CYCLONE CONTINUES TO SHOW WEAKNING TREND.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
Maharashtra | NDRF team clears the road of fallen trees and branches in Dahisar area of Mumbai#CycloneTautkae pic.twitter.com/XaSCKZexzu— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021
THE VERY SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM ‘TAUKTAE’ LAY CENTRED AT 0030 HRS IST OF 18TH MAY 2021 OVER SAURASHTRA, NEAR LAT. 21.0°N AND LONG. 71.15°E, ABOUT 30 KM NORTHEAST OF DIU.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
REAR EYE WALL IS CROSSING THE COAST.
Cyclone Tauktae update 00 IST 18th May 2021— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
The entire eye of cyclone has now crossed the coast and lies overland. The rear sector of the eyewall is now entering the land. pic.twitter.com/5Y5p7HIvGY
18/05/2021: 00:05 IST; Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Firozabad, Tundla, Khurja, Shikarpur, Jahangirabad, Agra, Sikandra Rao, Jajau (U.P.), Bayana, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.— RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) May 17, 2021
May 17, 2021
Cyclone Tauktae update— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
At 2230 IST - centre of the cyclone now lies overland about 20kms East-northeast of Diu.
The landfall process will continue for next 2hrs. pic.twitter.com/Wtys5trofN
The road between Somnath and Diu that was blocked at several places has been cleared by the Army for movement of vehicular traffic.
Cyclone Tauktae— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
INSAT 3D satellite-based centre position at 2130IST
20.65N & 71.15E about 30kms east of Diu.
The landfall process will continue for next 2hrs. pic.twitter.com/4K651eADoK
#CycloneTauktae#IndianArmy rescue and relief teams, unmindful of their personal safety, working to clear the route from Sasan Gir to #Diu even as landfall of #CycloneTauktae is in progress.#IndianArmy#NationFirst#StrongAndCapable pic.twitter.com/CKrWWTLExY— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 17, 2021
#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/sEbnzdfffe— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 17, 2021
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) has resumed operations with effect from 22:00 hours on 17th May. The flights were suspended from 11 am in view of Cyclone Tauktae.
In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, DG-NDRG SN Pradhan threw light on the measures taken in states hit by Cyclone Tauktae.
#CycloneTauktae | DG-NDRG SN Pradhan says #LIVE on Republic TV on the measures taken in all states Cyclone Tauktae has hit, as it makes landfall in Gujarat; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/c6ta2iCBgG— Republic (@republic) May 17, 2021
As per IMD, Cyclone Tauktae is making landfall at UNA in Gujarat. The diameter of the eye is 60km and the diameter for the entire system is 500 km, which is decreasing as it is making landfall. The landfall process is expected to culminate by 11 PM.
Landfall Process of ESCS TAUKTAE CONTINUES. pic.twitter.com/angZUY4RdJ— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
CM Uddhav Thackeray takes stock of the damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. Vehicular movement, air, and railway services along with tree and electric poles that fell due to gusty winds are some of the things he took stock of and informed about the measure being taken.
Vehicular movement is being restored after removing trees and electric poles that have fallen due to gusty winds.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 17, 2021
The Hon’ble CM also took stock of the damage to fishing boats.
He also took stock of the interrupted Air & Rail services from the relevant departments.
Heavy rain lashes Surat, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, and Vadodara.
More than 55 flights, both incoming and outbound, were canceled at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday after the private airport operator was forced to suspend all air services at 11 am due to cyclone 'Tauktae'. Besides cancellation, some seven flights were diverted to different airports, as per information provided by PTI.
Tree falls and power failures at places in impacted talukas reported in connection with Tauktae cyclone. All Covid hospitals are unimpacted: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
The IMD further informed through its tweets that while the forward sector of the eye is entering into the land. The centre of the cyclone will cross the Saurashtra coast to the east of Diu within the next 03 hours. The outer clod band lies over Saurashtra.
THE FORWARD SECTOR OF EYE IS ENTERING INTO THE LAND. THE CENTRE OF THE CYCLONE WILL CROSS SAURASHTRA COAST TO THE EAST OF DIU WITHIN NEXT 03 HOURS. OUTER CLOUD BAND LIES OVER SAURASHTRA.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
As per information provided by IMD, the landfall process is continuing and will take another 03 hours to complete.
LANDFALL PROCESS IS CONTINUING, IT WILL TAKE ANOTHER 03 HOURS TO COMPLETE THE LANDFALL PROCESS.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
The ESCS TAUKTAE lies close to Gujarat coast. The landfall process started and will continue during next 02 hours.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021
Cyclone Taukte is expected to make landfall between Porbandar and Mahuva (specifically 20 km east of Diu) between 8 PM and 11 PM on Monday, May 17.
Although the timeline of the cyclone has been accelerated, the intensity of the wind speed is showing a decreasing trend. With a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.
Cyclone Tauktae impact was on May 17 from 10 AM to 3 PM. Cyclone affected at
CYCLONE AFFECTED AT 120 KM FROM PANAJI CITY. Huge loss has also caused to the state
3 People died, 500+ trees fallen, 700+ poles fallen, black put in many parts of states. SDRF, PWD, power dept are carrying out relief operation., clearing roads, ensuring water, electricity supply, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said while speaking with Republic TV.
He added that the state administration had alerted the fishermen not to venture into seas, the government had also asked citizens not to leave their homes. Major casualties were averted because of the state's preparedness, the Goa CM said.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant #LIVE on Republic TV speaking about Cyclone Tauktae and the state's COVID-19 situation; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/cnhUQljoaY— Republic (@republic) May 17, 2021
#LIVE | Approximately Rs 100 crore loss for the state due to Cyclone Tauktae). For COVID-19, 36.62% positivity rate, cases decreasing over 8 days; govt has taken administrative control of private hospitals, no O2 shortage: Goa CM @DrPramodPSawant https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/m9jTNc0NJX— Republic (@republic) May 17, 2021
The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has further extended the suspension of operations to 10 PM of May 17 over the impact of Cyclone Tauktae
All major airports in Gujarat to remain shut as cycloneTauktae is expected to make landfall along the Gujarat coast. The Cyclonic storm is said to make landfall first close to Diu, according to Skymet President GP Sharma.
Timings of closure of airports:
Ahmedabad: 7.30 PM May 17 - 5 AM May 18
Surat: 11 PM May 17 - 1 PM May 18
Rajkot: 4 PM May 17 - 11.15 AM May 19
Kandla: 12 Noon May 17 - 12 Noon May 18
Indian Army says it has put 180 teams & 9 engineer task forces on standby to face any contingency as Cyclone Tauktae is likely to hit Gujarat coast on Monday evening, according to PTI
#CycloneTauktae | 'Porbandar, Rajkot at high risk. There will be a watch on Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad as well. Landfall will happen close to Diu.': Skymet President GP Sharma tells Republic.— Republic (@republic) May 17, 2021
Check LIVE updates at: https://t.co/4eduHvQGbc pic.twitter.com/kqvYC8DFyY
#IndianNavy is engaged in multiple Search and Rescue operations #CycloneTauktae along the West Coast and #Unite2FightCorona with #IndianNavy ships deployed across #IndianOceanRegion to bring back #Oxygen as #IndiaFightsCOVID19 (1/n).#HarKaamDeshKeNaam@DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia https://t.co/7FO21QFmek— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 17, 2021
Six persons were killed in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' while three sailors remained missing after two boats sank in the sea, officials said on Monday.
Of the six, three persons died in Raigad district, a sailor in Sindhudurg district and two persons in
Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar were killed after trees fell on them, in Thane district, officials said.