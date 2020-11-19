D Roopa Stands Ground Amid True Indology Row; Tells Critics 'respect State, Not Twitter'

After getting criticized for arguing with an 'anonymous' Twitter handle True Indology, "that too during working hours" over firecracker ban in the country, IPS Officer D Roopa has broken her silence. Taking to Twitter, the IPS officer said for all those "fathoming my silence, well, there's life beyond Twitter, the real world, with a real job, real responsibilities." She said that people can troll, abuse or accuse her because they "have ample time to do just that" but cannot take away her "conviction and commitment to duty and law of the land."

'There is life beyond Twitter'

For all those fathoming my silence,well,there's life beyond twitter, the real world,with real job,real responsibilities. U may troll me, abuse me, accuse me,for u have ample time to do just that,but can't take away my conviction& commitment to duty& Law of the land. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) November 18, 2020

Sending a message to those trolling or abusing her, the IPS Official said that "as a government official, I will first day follow laws." She asked them not to question the laws on Twitter as they are made by the elected legislature, enforced by the executive and are can be questioned in the judiciary. "Have respect for 3 pillars of State as envisaged by Constitution of this democratic country."

And as a Govt official,I will first say follow Laws,Rules made by elected legislature,enforced by executive. U r free to question them in judiciary. Not twitter. Have respect for 3 pillars of State as envisaged by Constitution of this democratic country. https://t.co/ggqZkvjrMC — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) November 18, 2020

D Roopa further said that she is "being silenced" for disseminating info about an order of government. "Do u expect me to say don't follow govt order? Sorry folks, that's not going to happen," she added.

For disseminating info abt an Order of Govt, a decision taken at highest level (not my personal opinion/order) u try to silence an official. For what? Do u expect me to say don't follow govt order? Sorry folks,that's not going to happen. — D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) November 18, 2020

D Roopa said, 'Your time is up': True Indology

Speaking about the "magic that happened on Twitter," the owner of the page shared his side of the story and said, "One IPS officer from Bengaluru (Twitter India Head Quarters) issued directives to ban Diwali crackers. She said that crackers were not mentioned in ancient texts. I disagreed with her and showed her references from Ananda Ramayana and Skanda Purana."

The user further wrote, "She asked me for my personal details. I refused to divulge those details. She then said, "Your time is up". And boom. My account was suspended within 5 minutes. What a sweet coincidence! Twitter sent no mail. Gave no reason. Simply suspended my account. I did not divulge personal details. Hence, I was only digitally eliminated. What would have happened if I had? I shudder to think."

Several Twitter users have claimed that the True Indology account "just stated facts" and "gave evidence" to prove his point during the argument without "offending or hurting" anyone. Several popular figures have come out in support of the account and have demanded Jack Dorsey-led Twitter restore it. It is still not clear why exactly the True Indology handle was suspended.

