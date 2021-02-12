Dacoit Museum In MP's Bhind To Showcase Tales Of Chambal Bandits & Policemen

A museum will be showcased in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, depicting the dreadful stories of dacoits in Chambal region and the efforts of police to restrain the bandit's threat. Dacoit-turned-MP Phoolan Devi, bandit Malkhan Singh and athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar are among those whose life stories will find a mention in the museum, officials said.

Manoj Kumar Singh, Bhind Superintendent of Police said that the state police personnel are donating money for setting up of the museum, which is likely to open next month and the ordeal of victims of the bandit menace will be brought into the limelight.

India's first police museum on dacoit

"So far, the dacoits of Chambal belt have been glorified. Now, it is the turn of the victims and policemen who fought the menace to be brought into the limelight. There has been a general perception that some people turned dacoits out of despair. The ordeal of victims of the bandit menace has not come to light. Besides, the police force heroes who fought the bandits have remained unsung. All this would be brought to the public domain in the museum," Singh told PTI.

He added that to showcase the lives of dacoits and their victims, a documentary is also going to be made. The museum is being set up in six-seven rooms at the Police Lines in Bhind and police personnel have donated Rs 3 lakh for it.

" So far, police personnel have donated Rs 3 lakh for it. We want the youth of the Chambal area to shun guns and violence", Singh told PTI.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range, Rajesh Hingankar said that with the help of this initiative, the state police wants to drive home the point, 'violence never pays'.

"The museum will have a database of more than 40 policemen and officers who lost their lives in eliminating dacoits from Chambal. Their photographs and medals will be displayed. With this initiative the state police want to drive home the point, 'violence never pays," Hingankar told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)