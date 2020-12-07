Daler Mehndi Backs Farming Laws And Sends Message To Farmers; Says 'trust PM Modi's Laws'

Amid the impasse over the controversial agricultural laws between the farmers and the government, Daler Mehndi came out in support of the Centre. The singer urged the protesting farmers to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the initiative. He asked them to not be influenced by rumours and other opinions.

READ: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Targets Modi Govt Over Farmer Protests

Daler Mehndi backs farmer laws

In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, Daler Mehndi was heard saying, “Today is a big day for us, I am saying us because I am also a farmer.”

“This is my farm’s mustard and wheat produce. I have been a farmer for 20 years, and have been growing all this in my farms. And have laid the seeds for carrot, radish and sweet potato as well,” the veteran singer added.

He continued, “It is my fervent request to all to trust the agricultural bills passed by Modiji. Do not get swayed by rumours and other people’s opinions. So that we can go ahead as per our wish, there are no middlemen anymore.”

Urging all to ‘work for the progress of the nation’, the Rang De Basanti artist also said, “I also have a request to Modiji, to provide us with local seeds, so that the nation progresses, and everything is purely organic.”

Oh bolo tara ra ra..💃 pic.twitter.com/mkHRGqaopM — Aarohi Tripathy 🇮🇳 (@aarohi_vns) December 6, 2020

READ: SP Decides To Organise Farmer Rallies In All Districts Of UP On Monday

Numerous other artists of the film industry,especially those belonging to Punjab, have urged for a speedy resolution of the current controversy involving farmers. This include Dharmendra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, The Great Khali, among others. Many of them like Diljit and Harbhajan Mann have even participated in the protests being held at the borders of Delhi.

Daler Mehndi’s brother, singer Mika Singh has been tweeting his support to the protesting farmers. He had also hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her now-deleted tweet where she stated that an elderly woman, a part of the movement, was ‘available for Rs 100’ to protest.

I request all my punjabi brothers to please calm down..We are not here to focus on @KanganaTeam I don’t have any personal issues with @KanganaTeam, she made a mistake and faced the reaction. Even though she hasn’t said sorry she deleted her tweet. — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) December 4, 2020

Next discussion on farmer protests

Meanwhile, after three sets of meetings with the Government since the start of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests, and sixth overall, that did not yield a definitive resolution, the farmers are planning the ‘Bharat Band’ strike on Tuesday. The next set of discussions are scheduled to take place on December 9.

READ: Akali Dal Mulling Anti-BJP Front; Gets Support From CMs Mamata & Uddhav On Farmer Protests

READ: TRS Wades Into Farmers' Protest Row, KCR Extends Support To 'Bharat Bandh' On Dec 8