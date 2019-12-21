Daryaganj Violence: Police Relase 16 Minors Detained During CAA Protests

Delhi Police on Saturday released over 16 people including minors, who were detained by the police authorities in the anti-Citizenship Amendement Act protests. "More than 16 people including minors were released last night against whom no violence case was registered. Nineteen people are inside the police station. The police are looking at the details for now and are sorting out," Mariya, an activist stated while interacting with a news agency.

Multiple people had gathered outside the police station to receive their family members. The juveniles were released from custody and were handed over to their families after the verification process.

Several policemen and protesters were injured in the violent clashes that erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in the Daryaganj area of the national capital on Friday.

During the Daryaganj protest, the Delhi Police had detained around 40 people and had informed that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved in engaging in any form of violence or vandalism.

Daryaganj violence

According to the police, the protestors had set ablaze a private car which was parked at Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, right outside the office of the DCP. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers. Protesters also hurled stones at security personnel The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence erupted in the area during a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday.

Delhi police PRO MS Randhawa said, "Many of our personnel injured, some people detained. We used mild force and water cannon didn't lathi-charge protesters or lob tear-gas shells. Outsiders were involved in violence near Delhi Gate during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act; some people have been detained."

Anti-CAA protests continue across India

Violent protests were witnessed in Assam where four people have died, in West Bengal where a lot of public property was damaged and the internet service also remained suspended. Meanwhile Delhi, buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by the cops. As some parts of the country witnessed violent anti-CAA uproar, at other places people were seen protesting against the act peacefully, particularly at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the demonstrators sang Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara in patriotic fervor. Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from ANI)