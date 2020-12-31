'Dawai Bhi Aur Kadaai Bhi': PM Modi Coins Mantra For 2021 At AIIMS Rajkot Groundbreaking

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Rajkot in Gujarat via video conferencing on Thursday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey also attended the foundation stone laying ceremony.

READ | PM Modi Calls On President Ram Nath Kovind, Briefs Him On Domestic & International Affairs

During his virtual address, PM Modi said that 'Swasthya hi sampada hai' (Health is Wealth) and the year 2020 has been a year full of challenges and has taught us about how to tackle them

PM said that the cases of COVID-19 infection in the country are decreasing now as the country gears up for the world's largest vaccination program next year.

He further added that, as he earlier mentioned that 'Dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi' (no relaxation while no medicine), now, he is amending that our 2021 mantra will be 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi' (Medicine also and vigilance also).

The Prime Minister lauded the Corona Warriors for their contribution during the pandemic and said on the last day of the year that we should remember India's frontline COVID warriors.

PM Modi said AIIMS Rajkot will help in the improvement of Gujarat's Health Sector. He added that it is important to have a better medical infrastructure at a time when the country is struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, and also with the evolving needs of a rising population increasing day by day.

According to an official statement, 201 acres of land has been provided by the government for the project. It also stated that AIIMS will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022. The state-of-the-art hospital-cum-college will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats, with a 750-bed hospital and 30-bed for AAYUSH block.

READ | PM Modi Inaugurates 351km New Bhaupur-New Khurja Section Of Eastern Freight Corridor EDFC

16th AIIMS Institute of India

The Rajkot campus will be the 16th AIIMS in India. AIIMS Deoghar in Jharkhand was the last AIIMS to be made functional in 2019. Eight more AIIMS institutes are expected to become functional by the year 2025. AIIMS was first established in 1965 by then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru in Calcutta under the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Act, 1956.

READ | PM Modi Flags Off 100th Kisan Rail, Calls It 'a Big Step Towards Boosting Farmers' Income'

On January 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Light House Projects in six states: Tripura, Jharkhand, UP. MP Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

READ | PM Modi To Launch 'Light House Projects' On January 1; 1000+ Homes Each In Six States