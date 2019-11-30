DCW Issues Notice To Police Over Misbehaviour With Woman Protesting Against Hyderabad Rape

In yet another assault case, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police, reporting the alleged misbehaviour with a woman, detained for protesting against the rape and murder of a doctor in Hyderabad. "The Delhi Commission for Women has taken cognizance of a complaint from the victim who has alleged gross misbehaviour, harassment, and violence by Delhi Police personnel from Parliament Street police station," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in the notice.

DCW enquired the police whether an FIR has been registered against the accused police personnel over the incident and sought the reason for detaining the woman from the site. DCW stated that the woman said that she was silently and singularly protesting against the rape and murder of a 27-years-old doctor in Hyderabad. "She has alleged that HC Kuldip and HC Manju and one more officer misbehaved with her, hit her, and threatened her. She was allegedly thrown on a bed where 3 women police officers sat over her and beat her," Swati Maliwal's notice read. "She also had scratch marks on her body and was bleeding from her wounds. She has filed a complaint in this regard to the PS Parliament Street. This is a very serious matter," the notice added. The commission probed details of officials responsible for the alleged misbehaviour and 'actions taken' report by December 4.

Protest against rape, murder in Hyderabad

The charred body of a 27-year-old woman doctor was found under a culvert near here on Thursday, a day after she went missing, police said. The burnt body of the victim was noticed by some passersby who alerted police. Locals staged a protest outside Shadnagar police station demanding the death penalty to the accused persons who raped and murdered the 25-year-old veterinary doctor. Scores of angry locals, including students, gathered in front of the police station demanding that the accused be hanged immediately without an inquiry or a trial. Doctors had conducted a medical examination of the accused four at around 1 pm on Saturday.

In a breaking development, four accused in the horrific Hyderabad doctor gangrape-murder case has been sent to judicial custody for fourteen days. The accused will be taken to Mahabubnagar jail. The Magistrate is said to have in-person gone to jail premises to pass the order as demonstrators blocked roads leading to the police station

