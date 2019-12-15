Dedication, Commitment Of Israelis Always Helped Them To Counter Attacks, Say Experts

The dedication and commitment of Israeli people for their country have always helped them to counter the attacks of Arab countries. Even in the war, they repaired and refurbished the tanks rapidly to fight against the superior armour of the enemy, said experts participating in a discussion over 'Defending Against Formidable Odd: The Golan Heights, 1973' on the concluding day of the Military Literature Festival.

Beginning the discussion, moderator Lt General KJ Singh said that young Israelis are interested in joining the army to serve their nation and don't even hesitate to sacrifice their lives for their motherland.

While narrating his days in the war, Israeli soldier Maj Gen Yoshi Ben-Hannan, said that he was fighting with only 10 tanks in the beginning but as they performed well by hitting enemy tanks, they were joined by the tanks from other battalions too. He added that they managed to target more than 90 enemy tanks with their 10 tanks.

Lt General IS Singha also applauded the spirit of Israeli youth informing that every year 60,000 boys and 60,000 girls qualify for the army service which is an inspiring aspect for India. Talking about the war situation, Lt Gen Singha stated that it requires 10-day advance notice for any army to prepare for war but Israel received only a few hours notice due to the failure of intelligence agencies.

Army Chief: Need To Re-organise Military Resources

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday underlined the need to re-organise and install military resources so as to use the defence budget effectively. Speaking at the Forum for Integrated National Security, the General Bipin Rawat said that India should adjust its military ambitions with the size of the economy.

"We must make sure that economic flight is calibrated with a span of our strategic stride. We must tamper our military ambition with the size of our economy and the budgetary allocation that we receive," he said. Stressing on the need to reorganize the military resources, he said, "We must cut the cloak to size. Too many tight-fitting garments will not suit us and oversize garments will only lead to avoidable expenditures."

(With inputs from ANI)