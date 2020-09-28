Deepika, Sara, Shraddha & Rakul Preet 'reading From Same Script'; NCB Has More Evidence

In an explosive development, top sources of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealed on Monday that all four actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, named in the Bollywood drug case have been ‘reading from the same script.’

The NCB said all four of them claimed ‘hash is not a drug’ during the interrogation and put themselves in ‘dire trouble’ by giving similar statements. The agency further said that Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Rakul are aware that they have been cornered, and are speaking the same language. Sources further said that NCB will summon them again for further investigation. The agency is said to have gathered a lot of ‘other evidence’ that it has not released yet.

On Saturday, the NCB recorded statements of actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha informed Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. While Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate, Padukone was questioned at a guest house in Colaba. Shraddha Kapoor reached the NCB office around 12 pm and left after six hours, while Sara Ali Khan reached around 1 pm and both left at around 6.10 pm. Sources have told Republic that the NCB team is of the opinion that the actors were 'fully prepared for the questioning'.

NCB team to prepare a detailed report on drug probe

Top sources had Republic Media Network that NCB teams led by Deputy Director KPS Malhotra, Sameer Wankhede and Ashok Jain will now prepare a detailed report which will include every aspect of the investigation into the alleged drug network in Mumbai According to top sources in the NCB, in a late-night meeting, Asthana has given a time-frame of six months to file a charge sheet in the case. Sources said that DG Asthana has given a green signal to the NCB teams to go for a crackdown on the drug nexus.

Also, NCB sources said that no clean chit has been given to any of the celebrities who were interrogated by the agency on September 26. Moreover, 20 high profile drug peddlers are under the lens of the NCB, sources said.

