Karan Johar's 2019 Bollywood Party Video 'authentic & Unedited'; NCB To Chart Next Step

Republic Media Network sources on Sunday informed that the forensic report of the party video at Karan Johar’s residence in 2019 where over which questions over 'drugs' were raised has been submitted to the NCB.

The report from the forensic department states that the video is authentic and hasn’t been doctored or edited, sources said. A meeting will be called over the same where the NCB team led by NCB Deputy Director KPS Malhotra and DDG Mutha Ashok Jain will discuss this with NCB DG Rakesh Asthana to decide on the next course of action.

This comes a day after director-producer Karan Johar has quashed all claims and allegations that narcotics were consumed at one of the parties organised at the filmmaker's home, calling the allegations false and baseless. On Friday, Johar shared a lengthy statement on Instagram saying that neither he consumes narcotics nor does he encourage people to use any such substance.

In the clip, first posted by Johar on Instagram last year, actors Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor among others can be seen partying together. The needle of suspicion is on one particular part of the video where Vicky Kaushal appears to be 'sniffing' and something resembling a white pattern can be seen close to him and Ayan Mukherji. While some say that it is a 'substance', others opine that it may be merely a reflection of light.

Karan Johar wrote about the video:

"I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false." "In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed in the party. I WOULD LIKE TO UNEQUIVOCALLY ONCE AGAIN STATE THAT I DO NOT CONSUME NARCOTICS AND I DO NOT PROMOTE OR ENCOURAGE CONSUMPTION OF ANY SUCH SUBSTANCE."

'Get ready to face the music'

In a Twitter post, Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed that NCB is set to summon Johar soon in the drug-related case. The Akali Dal leader, who had complained against Karan Johar over a 2019 video, reminded him that it was not the ‘star struck’ Mumbai Police that was investigating this case. He stated that Johar’s ‘forged defence’ was not going to work with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa responded to Karan Johar’s statement about ‘false allegations, and asked him to be ‘ready to face the music.’

सूत्रों के हवाले से ख़बर मिली है कि जल्द ही NCB करेगी @karanjohar को भी summon



करण जौहर से होगी 2019 वाली ड्रग पार्टी वीडियो के बारे में पूछताछ — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 25, 2020

Sirsa hits out as big names emerge

Manjinder Singh Sirsa had reacted through a video message on Twitter after actor Deepika Padukone's name in the chats emerged in the drugs angle probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He claimed "the truth always wins" adding that this is just the beginning and everyone involved Bollywood's conspiracy to "discredit Punjab" will be exposed. He referred to the film 'Udta Punjab' and said that it was always 'Udta Bollywood'.

"Today, Deepika's name has emerged, tomorrow it will be Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor. Karan Johar. Shahid Kapoor, who was the lead character of the movie, was also present in that party. I would request NCB that when it is probing the drug racket, they should also investigate the people who funded that movie and created a plot to defame Punjab. You all will see all these people going to Jail and I have been saying this for a while now," Manjinder Sirsa said.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning.

