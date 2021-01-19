'Deeply Honoured': India To Supply COVID Vaccines To Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal

India on January 19 announced that it would be supplying COVID-19 vaccines to several countries under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, from Wednesday. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the nation has received several requests for the supply of domestically-produced vaccines from neighbouring nations including key partners. However, MEA also said that it is currently awaiting confirmation of the necessary regulatory clearances for Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Mauritius as India has kickstarted mass vaccination drive of two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin.

MEA said, “The Government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries. In response to these requests, and in keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the Covid pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from 20 January 2021.

“In respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, we are awaiting their confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances,” it added.

Read - Health Ministry Assures Covid Vaccines' Safety, Allays Concerns Over AEFIs & Immunization

Read - Israel's Ultra-orthodox Rabbi Says COVID-19 Vaccines Will Turn People 'homosexuals'

PM Modi says India is ‘deeply honoured’

Welcoming the MEA announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is “deeply honoured” and announced that the supplies will commence on January 20. He also expressed delight in meeting the public healthcare requirements at the international level.

India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead. #VaccineMaitri https://t.co/9Czfkuk8h7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

MEA had also informed that before the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines, a training programme that would cover the administrative and operational aspects is also being conducted today and tomorrow for “ immunization managers, cold chain officers, communication officers and data managers of the recipient countries, both at national and provincial levels.”

MEA said, “India had earlier supplied hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and paracetamol tablets, as well as diagnostic kits, ventilators, masks, gloves and other medical supplies to a large number of countries during the COVID19 pandemic."

"In an ongoing effort, India will continue to supply countries all over the world with vaccines. This will be calibrated against domestic requirements and international demand and obligations, including under GAVI’s Covax facility to developing countries," it added.

Read - Cambodia's PM Seeks Help From India For The Provision Of COVID-19 Vaccines As List Grows

Read - India To Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccines To Bhutan, PM Lotay Tshering Informs