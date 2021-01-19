India To Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccines To Bhutan, PM Lotay Tshering Informs

On Monday, January 18, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering informed that the Indian government has announced about providing COVID-19 vaccines for free to Bhutanese people. He added, "If we have to procure vaccines then His Majesty has said he would even provide from his personal resources."

Bhutan to get vaccines from India

"If we have to buy the vaccines then we may spend $6 million. His Majesty was informed by the GoI (Government of India) that they value the old ties with Bhutan and will help Bhutan. We have told GoI that we plan to vaccinate the whole eligible population in one go and they said they understand," said Tshering.

The Bhutan Prime Minister also said that the Himalayan nation was likely to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India. Recently, Tshering took to Twitter and congratulated PM Modi for the vaccine drive launch and expressed hope that "it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings" endured by everyone.

PM Narendra Modi launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing on Saturday and got emotional while talking about hardships faced by healthcare workers. The PM said, "With self-confidence and self-reliance, we fought with the virus. The pledge that we will not let our confidence down in this battle is shown by every Indian,"

PM Modi said. "Today when we take a look at the last year, we realise that we have learnt a lot as a person, a family and as a nation. Today, when we start our vaccination drive, I want to remember those days when everyone wanted to do something but were not able to find a way due to coronavirus”.

(Image Credits: AP/ANI)