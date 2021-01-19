Cambodia's PM Seeks Help From India For The Provision Of COVID-19 Vaccines As List Grows

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has asked for assistance from India for the provision of COVID-19 vaccines since the country has produced its own vaccine which is scheduled to be rolled out to more than 300 million Indians this year, as Cambodia media reports. The Cambodia PM also congratulated India on its successful production and launch of Covid-19 vaccines.

READ | Cambodia's First Commercial Extraction Of Oil Begins

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi launched the largest COVID vaccine rollout in the world on Saturday and India's vaccines Covishield and Covaxin are being administered at various medical centres across the country.

Earlier, Hun Sen had announced that China had offered to provide one million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Cambodia and that he had decided to accept the offer despite the vaccine not having WHO approval yet due to the urgency of the situation, reported The Phnom Penh Post.

READ | Cambodia Steps Up Safety Measures At Borders As COVID-19 Cases Surge In Thailand

Other countries that are seeking assistance from India

Countries that are currently seeking vaccine from India include Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Brazil, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, South Africa, Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Mongolia.

Many countries are demanding the immediate supply of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Indian government. India has not denied providing help to any of its neighbours and is rather considering giving at least one crore doses of vaccine to its neighboring countries like Bhutan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius and Bangladesh.

READ | Cambodian Opposition Figure Blocked From Planned Return Home

READ | Cambodia Resumes Mass Opposition Trial

(With Agency Inputs)