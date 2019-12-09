Defence & Foreign Secretaries Of India And Australia Hold Third 2+2 Dialogue

India and Australia on Monday, December 9 held their third 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi with a delegation of their foreign and defence secretaries where the two countries resolved to enhance collaboration in tackling terrorism, violent extremism and meeting other global challenges through increased information sharing.

READ | India-Japan 2+2 Dialogue Of Defence And Foreign Ministers Deepens Strategic Ties

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar while the Australian side was headed by Foreign Secretary Frances Adamson and Defence Secretary Greg Moriarty.

Earlier this year a source informed that the main focus will be on the bilateral outcomes for Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit in January.

READ | India, Japan Hold First 'two-plus-two' Dialogue

Enhance Cooperation

Issues related to bilateral defence engagements, enhance cooperation in the field of the defence industry and defence technology, as well as the prevailing regional security concerns, were discussed during the dialogue.

Defence Secretary conveyed his satisfaction on the ongoing defence engagements between the two Armed Forces and conveyed the commitment of the Ministry of Defence to further enhance the defence cooperation engagements, both in scope and complexity.

The two countries also exchanged views on achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress in the Indo-Pacific region. The two sides emphasised the need for enhanced collaboration to counter the threat of terrorism and violent extremism through increased information sharing.

READ | PM Modi Meets Motegi, Kono Ahead Of '2+2' Dialogue To Strengthen Indo-Japan Relations

The 2+2 meeting provided opportunities for the two sides to review the status of their bilateral relationship in the context of emerging scenarios.

Before the 2+2 dialogue, both the Defence Secretaries held a bilateral meeting as well.

India has put in motion more such dialogues in the 2+2 format with Japan and the United States at the ministerial level. The 2+2 dialogue with Japan was held in late November while the 2+2 dialogue with the US will be held later this month.

READ | US To Hold Intersessional Meeting Of 2+2 Dialogue With India​​​​​​​