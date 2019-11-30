PM Modi Meets Motegi, Kono Ahead Of '2+2' Dialogue To Strengthen Indo-Japan Relations

Ahead of the '2+2' Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue between India and Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with the Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono to strengthen the Indo-Japan strategic ties.

Delhi: Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/6NBnoIFrHe — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

The '2+2' ministerial dialogue is scheduled for Saturday evening in Delhi. During the meeting, both sides are expected to discuss matters regarding defence and security, amongst other issues of mutual interest. The Indian delegation of the Indo-Japanese meeting will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Japan's Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono will represent the Japanese side.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the meeting between the Defence and External Affairs heads of both countries is being held in pursuance of the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit which took place in Japan in October 2018. The summit was organised to institute a Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue for further strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation.

"The 2+2 meeting would provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation between India and Japan so as to provide greater depth to the 'India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership'," the statement added.

About the '2+2' meeting

The 2+2 meeting between India and Japan will provide an opportunity for both sides to review the status and exchange further views on strengthening the defence and security cooperation between India and Japan. It will also aim at providing greater depth to the 'India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership'.

Both the countries will also share views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and their respective efforts under India's 'Act East Policy' and Japan's 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision' for achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress and to realise a better future for the people of the two countries and the region.

