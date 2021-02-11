Defence And Security Ties With US Stronger Than Ever Before: Indian Envoy

Asserting that the India-US bilateral military and security ties are stronger than ever before, India's ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu informed that the defense trade between the two nations, which has grown significantly in a short span of time, now stands at USD 21 billion. Sandhu said that India's designation as a Major Defense Partner' and accordance with Strategic Trade Authorization-1 Status by the US and the signing of the four foundational agreements with Washington will enhance military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.

India has signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), Industrial Security Annex, and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) to facilitate mil-to-mil cooperation.

“Our defense and security ties are stronger than ever before,” Mr. Sandhu told PTI

He added, "The relationship would benefit from both sides focusing on areas of mutual interest that do not involve the most sensitive military technologies."

PM Modi & President Biden Commit To Work Together

On February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden to convey his best wishes as the American leader pans out an ambitious agenda strengthening relations with the world during his first 100 days in office. PM Modi, in a tweet, elaborated, that he discussed the two countries ‘shared priorities’ and agreed to further co-operation against climate change, and other regional issues "President Joe Biden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.

Earlier, as Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States, PM Modi, in his first telephonic interaction with the American leader had reiterated the country’s firm commitment to the strategic partnership between the US and India. Furthermore, he discussed the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and advancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden so far had a phone call with nine foreign leaders. Traditionally the new American president makes first phone calls to the leaders of two neighboring countries Canada and Mexico.

(With Agency Inputs)