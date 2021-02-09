PM Modi & President Biden Commit To Work Together On COVID-19, Climate Change And Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 had a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden to convey his best wishes as the American leader pans out an ambitious agenda strengthening relations with the world during his first 100 days in office. PM Modi, in a tweet, elaborated, that he discussed the two countries ‘shared priorities’ and agreed to further co-operation against climate change, and other regional issues

. "President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Earlier, as Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States, PM Modi, in his first telephonic interaction with the American leader had reiterated the country’s firm commitment to the strategic partnership between the US and India. Furthermore, he discussed the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and advancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns - Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region,” PM said in a tweet, meanwhile congratulating the US vice President Kamala Harris.

Redefining relationship

Biden and his VP, Kamala Harris, have been strenuously working to achieve a more robust plan to tackle the worsening coronavirus pandemic and expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccines for the American people. Meanwhile, Joe Biden in his initial days in office unveiled a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Biden, who has joined Paris Agreement, has also chalked goals to lead international agreements that will reduce emissions in global shipping and aviation, keeping climate change at the center of all his policies. Biden’s new administration is mainly focused on redefining relationships with other countries following four turbulent years of Donald Trump's presidency. India acknowledged the new US administration, as PM Modi stressed that the two countries, India and the US have a “substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages.” He further stated, “Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.”

(Image Credit: PTI)