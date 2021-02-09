PM Modi Speaks To 'Vital Partner' US President Biden For First Time After Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden on Monday, during a phone call, set up an ambitious agenda to take the bilateral relationship to the next level.

While speaking to ANI, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu informed, "PM Modi and President Biden had a warm and wide-going discussion today. In light of our shared qualities and regular key interests, we are focused on propelling India-U.S. Vital Partnership and intently cooperating with similar nations in gathering local and worldwide difficulties - COVID-19 pandemic, financial recuperation, clean energy and environmental change, battle against psychological oppression, participation in the Indo-Pacific and past."

READ | PM Modi Fires 'G-23' Jibe At Cong While Thanking Ghulam Nabi Azad: 'Take In Right Spirit'

READ | PM Modi To Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' On The President’s Address In Rajya Sabha Today

India & US bilateral relationship

The leaders agreed to continue close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad. The President underscored his desire to defend democratic institutions and norms around the world and noted that a shared commitment to democratic values is the bedrock for the US-India relationship. They further resolved that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in Burma. The leaders agreed to stay in close touch on a range of global challenges and look forward to what the United States and India will achieve together for their people and for their nations.

After being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, Biden so far had a phone call with nine foreign leaders. Traditionally the new American president makes first phone calls to the leaders of two neighbouring countries Canada and Mexico.

Thereafter, Biden called leaders of close American allies, including Britain, France, Germany, South Korea, and Australia. In between, he called Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was necessitated due to the extension of the New Start Treaty for another five years.

Modi is the first foreign leader, whom Biden has spoken with beyond neighbours and key NATO allies, reflecting on the significance his administration attaches to ties with India.

READ | Joe Biden Says Decision On 2020 Tokyo Games 'has To Be Based On Science'

READ | PM Modi & President Biden Commit To Work Together On COVID-19, Climate Change And Economy

(With Agency Inputs)

PM Modi and President Biden speak on phone, commit to cement ties between the two nations