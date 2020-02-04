Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Announces Creation Of Additional Defence Attaches Posts

In a bid to boost India's strength in defence diplomacy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced that 10 more Defence Attaches (DAs) posts will be created in the Ministry.

"A large country like India cannot restrict its defence cooperation to a few countries. Efforts should be made to expand it continuously. This will further strengthen India's defence diplomacy," Rajnath Singh said while announcing the creation of 10 new Defense Wings for appointing 10 more Defence Attaches (DAs).

With a view to promote defence exports through DAs to their respective countries, the government has introduced a new scheme. Under this scheme, Centre has allocated funds for export promotion to 34 countries.

The Defence Minister expressed hope that the DAs will use this fund considerably to promote defence exports, a press release said.

'India can disrupt terror groups'

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh had said that state support to terrorism by a neighbouring country poses a serious challenge to India, but it has displayed the capability to "disrupt and deter" terror networks and their patrons.

While addressing the third Defence Attaches Conference in New Delhi, Singh said, "The continued presence of terrorist infrastructure and state support to terrorists in the neighbouring country have tested India's patience. However, as a responsible and powerful nation, India had displayed that it was able to disrupt and deter the activities of terrorist groups and their patrons," the Defence Minister said

Speaking on the threats in the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region, Rajnath Singh said, "We need to be more focused to secure our interests. We have adopted pro-active measures to promote peace and stability in the region as well as to increase defence and security cooperation with the Indian Ocean rim countries so as to create a stable maritime environment.

(Photo: PTI)