Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls The Appointment Of CDS A Step Towards 'jointmanship'

The BJP government on Tuesday announced that the country will be getting its first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Following the announcement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the decision and spoke about the decision pertaining to the armed forces of India.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the announcement as a historic decision which will enable higher defence management in the country. The Defence Minister also said that the government fulfilled its commitment.
Rajnath Singh said that the appointed officer will oversee the jointmanship between the armed forces of the country.
In addition, the government has also said that a Department of Military Affairs, within the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will also be created. The decision was earlier announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 during his Independence Day speech. The appointed officer will be a four-star General who will be limited to the office of CDS and will not be eligible to hold any government office after demitting the office of CDS.
The responsibilities of the officer include creating a synergy in operations and procuring finances for the armed forces. Apart from this, the CDS is also expected to be a central point of contact between the armed forces and the government. The decision was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who stated that the officer will be selected from either the Army, the Air Force or the Navy. Javadekar further added that the officer will head the Department of Military Affairs.
