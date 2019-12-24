Govt Function Being Made Effective Under 'Minimum Govt & Maximum Governance':Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that government is being made to function effectively and efficiently under the "Minimum Government and Maximum Governance". Singh was addressing the Integrated Financial Advisor Workshop in New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Singh said, "Now under Minimum Government and Maximum Governance, government function is being made effective and efficient. Performance standards are being set for government officials and in financial management, in prudence and accountability, mechanisms are being adopted."

Stressing that Ministry of Defence, Finance and Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) is involved in all the financial activities of the Defence Services, the Minister said, "Therefore, I want to particularly say this that...with the harmony and synergy with which the department has been able to achieve its efficiency in fulfiling the changing requirements of the services and has demonstrated willingness and readiness to face new challenges...no matter how much I appreciate...it will not be enough."

"There has also been a significant increase in the responsibility of IFAs working with Armed Forces as they are responsible for providing financial advice to the officials on important procurement decisions. I am confident that this interaction will pave the way for finding more efficient ways to use delegated financial powers. I wish this workshop success, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said defence finance has been advising as to how to evaluate the budget. "I am saying it with happiness that with the speed with which IT station and computerisation are happening in defence finance...we have begun to use e-portals...it has brought transparency in our budgeting," General Rawat said.

(with ANI inputs)