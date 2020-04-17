Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Chairs Meeting To Review Armed Forces Medical Services

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the functioning of the armed forces medical services during the COVID-19 lockdown in a high-table meeting.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday reviewed the functioning of the armed forces medical services during the COVID-19 lockdown in a high-table meeting. Along with their functioning, their functioning with regards to civilian assistance was also discussed. As per the figures updated by the Ministry of Health on Friday, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in India rose to 1,748, indicating nearly 13 percent recovery of the total of 13,387 coronavirus cases in the country. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 4. 

