Rajnath Singh Raises Specific Aspect As PM Modi Extends India's Covid Lockdown Till May 3

General News

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the decision of Covid lockdown extension and urged people to follow the seven-point mantra put forth by PM Modi. 

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajnath Singh

In a much-anticipated address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the nationwide lockdown in the country will be extended till May 3. Following his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the decision and urged people to follow the seven-point agenda put forth by PM Modi. 

READ: PM Modi Issues 7-point Mantra For India To Defeat Covid As He Extends Lockdown Till May 3

Rajnath Singh on extension of lockdown 

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh asserted confidence and stated that the decision of extending lockdown has been announced keeping in mind all factors pertaining to public health. In addition, he also opined that the collective steps will prove to be helpful. Here's his complete statement:

"Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to extend the lockdown issued in India by May 3. This decision has been made keeping in mind the healthcare of Indians. Keeping his appeal in mind, we should all follow the lockdown and support them on their seven points"

"India's collective resolve to conquer the Coronavirus epidemic will surely succeed. In this hour of crisis, the whole country stands united with a sense of vigilance, security, cooperation and national awareness. This is our greatest strength."

READ: PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

READ: US Approves Sale Of Missile, Torpedoes Worth USD155 Million To India

PM Modi's 7-point mantra for India to defeat Coronavirus

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues, and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

PM Modi Extends Coronavirus Lockdown In India Till May 3; Watch His FULL ADDRESS

First Published:
