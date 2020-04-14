Rajnath Singh Raises Specific Aspect As PM Modi Extends India's Covid Lockdown Till May 3

In a much-anticipated address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the nationwide lockdown in the country will be extended till May 3. Following his address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed the decision and urged people to follow the seven-point agenda put forth by PM Modi.

Rajnath Singh on extension of lockdown

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh asserted confidence and stated that the decision of extending lockdown has been announced keeping in mind all factors pertaining to public health. In addition, he also opined that the collective steps will prove to be helpful. Here's his complete statement:

"Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to extend the lockdown issued in India by May 3. This decision has been made keeping in mind the healthcare of Indians. Keeping his appeal in mind, we should all follow the lockdown and support them on their seven points"

"India's collective resolve to conquer the Coronavirus epidemic will surely succeed. In this hour of crisis, the whole country stands united with a sense of vigilance, security, cooperation and national awareness. This is our greatest strength."

आज प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi ने भारत में जारी लॉकडाउन को तीन मई तक बढ़ाने की घोषणा की है।



यह निर्णय भारतवासियों की स्वास्थ्यरक्षा को ध्यान में रख कर किया गया है। उनकी अपील को ध्यान में रखते हुए हम सबको लॉकडाउन का पालन करते हुए उनकी सात बातों पर हमें उनका साथ देना चाहिए। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 14, 2020

कोरोना वायरस की महामारी पर विजय पाने के लिए भारत की सामूहिक संकल्प शक्ति अवश्य कामयाब होगी।



संकट की इस घड़ी में सारा देश सतर्कता, सुरक्षा, सहयोग एवं वयं राष्ट्रे जागृयाम के भाव के साथ एकजुट खड़ा है। यही हमारी सबसे बड़ी ताक़त है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 14, 2020

PM Modi's 7-point mantra for India to defeat Coronavirus

1. Take care of those in the family who already have a history of health issues, and the elderly

2. Lockdown and social distancing must be strictly followed. Use homemade face masks mandatorily.

3. In order to increase immunity, follow AYUSH ministry's advisory

4. To stop the spread of COVID, download Aarogya Setu mobile app and encourage others to do so as well

5. Try to help the poor as much as possible, especially with food

6. Don't layoff employees during the lockdown period

