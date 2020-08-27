Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Launches Mobile App For Online Training Of NCC Cadets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched the Directorate General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) Mobile Training App that will assist in conducting countrywide online training of NCC cadets.

The training of NCC cadets has been adversely affected during the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Since schools or colleges are not likely to open in the near future, training of NCC cadets will be conducted using the digital medium. The Defence Minister interacted with the NCC cadets via video conferencing during the launch of the App and also answered their questions.

In his address to the NCC Cadets, Rajnath Singh said the app will be useful in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed by COVID-19. He praised the contribution of over one lakh NCC Cadets who supported the frontline warriors by executing various tasks in the fight against the pandemic.

“NCC imparts values of unity, discipline, service to the nation and several NCC cadets rose to become great personalities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Air Marshal Arjan Singh, sports personality Anjali Bhagwat, former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. I was also an NCC Cadet as a student,” the Minister said.

About the training application

The DG NCC Mobile Training App would provide NCC cadets with entire training material including the syllabus, précis, training videos and frequently asked questions. The App is designed such that it can answer training related queries posted any cadet, and the same will be answered by qualified instructors.

This App will be a step towards automation of NCC training, in line with the Digital India vision of PM Modi and will assist the NCC cadets in easy access to training material during the pandemic.

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Director General NCC Lt General Rajeev Chopra and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

