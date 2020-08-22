LAC Faceoff: Def Min Rajnath Singh Reviews Security With CDS, NSA & 3 Service Chiefs

After India and China held its 5th round of diplomatic talks on 'disengagement and de-escalation' at Line of Actual Control (LAC), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the 3 services chiefs on Saturday. Sources report that the LAC standoff was discussed and that Rafale jets may allegedly be deployed to LAC soon. Moreover, sources report that India and US are planning to hold a joint military exercise in the Indian Ocean, amid China's several excursions in the area.

Rajnath Singh holds security review meeting

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held a security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the 3 services chiefs. The situation on the LAC in Ladakh and other areas also came up for discussion: Sources pic.twitter.com/TYFZZR4laa — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

India & China hold 5th WMCC meeting since LAC faceoff, agree to resolve outstanding issues

Indo-China's 5th WMCC talks

On Thursday, the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) held its 18th meeting. The Ministry of External Affairs revealed that the Indian and Chinese delegation had an in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in the border areas. Reaffirming the agreements reached between the respective Foreign Ministers and Special Representatives, both countries agreed to continue working towards complete disengagement of troops.

COAS holds review meeting after five Indo-China LAC talks; Def Min, NSA, EAM present

Chinese Army pulls back

Over five rounds of Indo-China talks, the Chinese People's Liberation Army has retreated from the Finger 4 area and Patrol point 14 along the LAC. The 'Fingers' refer to the peaks which extend upto banks of the Pangong Tso Lake - India claims patrolling rights from 'Finger 1' to 'Finger 8' while China claims from 'Finger 8' to 'Finger 4', as per reports. The talks on Sunday discussed finalising the modalities for further de-escalation, and disengagement of troops. While China has retreated from Galwan Valley, it has not completely withdrawal of troops from Gogra and Pangong Tso.

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Sources revealed that India's colonel Santosh Babu and two jawans were attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods while removing a tent put up by China at patrol point 14, leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. China, which has not revealed its casualties from June 15 clashes, has admitted the loss of a Commanding officer.