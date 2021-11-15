Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Unveils Plaque Renaming IDSA After Manohar Parrikar

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated a plaque in the national capital renaming the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses after the late Manohar Parrikar. The Defence Minister, who also serves as the President of the Institute, has renamed it the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), following a majority resolution by the Institute's general body earlier this year to do so in honour of the former Defence Minister.

The renaming took place on November 11, which marks the Institute's 57th Foundation Day. In his remarks, Singh paid warm respect to the former Defence Minister, recalling Manohar Parrikar's dedication to boosting the institute's work during his tenure as Defence Minister.

The Defence Minister reflected on his long friendship with him, saying, "Parrikar ji had a deep understanding of matters related to defence and his insistence on indigenisation and efforts for politico-military synergy made him an invaluable asset." "He was a thoughtful leader for our Armed Forces. His leadership in the 2016 counter-terrorist strikes following the Uri incident and the decision of 'One Rank One Pension' taken in the interest of the Armed forces will be long remembered," he added.



On the 57th anniversary of MP-founding, Singh congratulated the institution on its hard work and perseverance, saying it has emerged as one of the top think tanks in the field of defence, national security, and international affairs in the last nearly six decades. He described it as a one-of-a-kind institution that has brought together academics and researchers from many fields, as well as government departments from several countries.

"The ideas that came out of the brainstorming have helped decision-makers in dealing with the challenges of the 21st century. This institute has reached people through its large number of publications. It is constantly striving to carry forward its glorious legacy," he added. In light of the rapidly changing global security scenario and invisible dangers such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Defence Minister emphasised the importance of remaining alert and vigilant.

He described MP-IDSA as a priceless treasure that may give the country's defence and security a new direction. "All of you are studying from traditional warfare to non-contact and hybrid warfare & other concepts of war. But along with comprehensive national security comes high-end technological capability, a population of a diverse skillset and national economic strength," he said.

Singh urged the institute to think more deeply about national security issues so that it can contribute to the nation's overall progress. He urged the institute, particularly the researchers, to come up with innovative ideas in the field of research and policymaking in order to contribute to the development of a strong and capable India, and he pledged the government's full support in achieving this goal.

On the occasion, Singh also unveiled a 100-kilowatt rooftop solar power plant that is connected to the grid. The Solar Power Plant project was established as part of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's initiative to promote solar roof-top plants on government structures. The plant has successfully saved 1,41,540 units since its beginning, resulting in an annual savings of approximately Rs 14 lakh.

The Solar Plant, he said, is a testament to the government's resolve to promote clean energy for a healthy environment, commending the institute's work on energy security. Singh also declared the institute's Open Air gym a significant project, emphasising the need of bolstering one's health and immune system, particularly during a pandemic. "While the number of vaccinations by the Government has crossed 100 crores, the awareness of our own health by the people will make us jointly victorious in the fight against covid-19. We are fully committed towards public health," he said. Rajnath Singh praised the fact that the project came about as a result of tight collaboration between MP-IDSA and a local Army station, with no additional cost.

The Defence Minister also released books written by Institute experts on a variety of topics related to the country's defence, security, foreign policy, and strategic imperatives. From November 9, 2014, until March 14, 2017, Parrikar served as Defence Minister and "steered the Ministry through the severe challenges of attacks like Pathankot and Uri, responding with outstanding audacity."

During Parrikar's time as Defence Minister, India saw plenty of initiatives that improved the country's security capabilities, strengthened the domestic defence industry, and improved the lives of ex-servicemen. IDSA was founded as a registered society in New Delhi in 1965 as an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Defence, dedicated to impartial research and policy-relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security. Its mission is to advance national and international security by generating and disseminating information on defence and security matters.

