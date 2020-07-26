Rakhis From China? Nothing Doing, Made-in-India Only, Say Dehradun Shopkeepers

As Raksha Bandhan festival is around the corner shopkeepers at a market in Dehradun are busy selling indigenously made rakhis instead of those made in China. This comes at the time when many shopkeepers decided to boycott rakhis coming from China and show their solidarity towards the Make in India movement, following the Galwan valley clash on June 15.

This year the shopkeepers are promoting Indian-made rakhis. A shopkeeper Ruchi Arora showing solidarity with the Indian soldiers who lost their lives at the LAC said this year she hasn't bought Chinese stock nor did she suggest any customers to purchase any china made products.

"The rakhi stall we have this time only has those rakhis made in India. Neither have we bought any Chinese stock nor do we suggest any customer to purchase any Chinese products. All rakhis are India-made and even the customers are not demanding rakhis made in China," Arora said.

'Buying India-made rakhis only'

A buyer Tanuja Pandey said, "I am buying India-made rakhis only. This is so because we want to make sure that Indian goods are also sold while ensuring Chinese products are not." While another buyer said, "I will purchase only Indian rakhis and will not take Chinese rakhis. We are doing this to increase the economy of the country".

'Modi' Rakhis A Hit This Season

In the new collection of Rakhis in the market this year, a big hit is the Modi Rakhi. To promote indigenous Rakhi, the Confederation of All India Traders has launched "Hindustani Rakhi" campaign and on this theme, traders' body has launched Modi Rakhi which is now in high demand across the nation.

"PM Modi has launched the campaign of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and while keeping this in mind Modi Rakhi has been launched so that the message of self-dependent India reaches out to every household. It will be a big jolt to Chinese products and will encourage people to buy Indian Made Rakhis " Said Praveen Khandelwal, National secretary, CAIT. This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3.

(With inputs from ANI)