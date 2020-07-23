Indore Women To Send Handmade Rakhis To PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, & Indian Army

In a bid to make women self-reliant, BJP MP Shankar Lalwani in Indore has taken up an initiative, in which women will be making 1 lakh rakhis. The women will send these handmade rakhis to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which will be celebrated on August 3 this year.

Under the self-reliant India campaign of PM Narendra Modi and 'vocal for local', many women have come together and made rakhis using local raw material at 22 Centres. Out of the 1 lakh rakhis, the women will send around 21,000 rakhis to the Indian Army and the remaining 75,000 rakhis will be sold under the MP Sales Centre and the money collected will be given to these women Lalwani said.

"More than one lakh rakhis will be made out of which 70,000 rakhis have already been made. The materials used in making the rakhis are local," said Lalwani.

'Swadeshi Rakhi' Campaign

In another initiative, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi along with Delhi BJP president on Thursday, July 16 launched 'Swadeshi Rakhi' to promote local women workers and PM's 'Make in India' initiative. The MP from New Delhi constituency said that this initiative will help to create jobs in this time of the pandemic.

"Raksha Bandhan is a festival of sisters and this initiative is for the sisters and also by the sisters. If we talk about the development of our country, it is very important that we encourage products made in our country and people from our country buy Swadeshi products," Meenakshi Lekhi said.

Vendors refuse to sell China-made Rakhis

Meanwhile, to show solidarity towards the Made in India movement, a large number of rakhi vendors have decided to boycott rakhis coming from China this year on Tuesday. The vendors are focusing on Indian products with the aim to boost the economy of the country’s small-scale industry.

Adhering to PM Modi’s ‘Vocal About Local’ mantra, vendors are completely refusing to sell rakhis coming in from the country, seeing the growing anti-China sentiment in India that was caused by the Galwan Valley clash on June 15 where 20 Indian soldiers where martyred.

Furthermore, the Delhi traders' body, Confederation of All India Traders Association has also launched the "Hindustani Rakhi" campaign to promote Indian made Rakhis and boycott Chinese Rakhi.

( With inputs from ANI)