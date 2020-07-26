Lucknow General Post Office Gives Women Option To Send Facemasks, Sanitisers With Rakhis

Lucknow General Post Office (GPO) is going the extra mile to provide the option of hand sanitiser, facemask mask, and ayurvedic Giloy tablets to women coming to send Rakhis.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the post office's initiative is aimed to help contain the spread of the infection by enabling the sisters nationwide to ensure their brothers adhered to the safety guidelines and take necessary precautions.

KK Yadav, Lucknow GPO Director, told ANI that the post office is also stamping the COVID-19 awareness slogans on the mail to encourage people to follow health safety protocols. These messages were being stamped on the special envelope issues by the India Post. Moreover, a separate booth has been arranged for the women coming to send Rakhi and the efforts have been lauded.

Festival to be celebrated on August 3

Lucknow resident Sneha, who had come to dispatch a rakhi for her brother to the post office, told ANI, “We are grateful to the GPO authorities for making masks, sanitizers available to us in one place. This way we don't have to go anywhere else to buy them.” "Normally, we'd take sweets and rakhis to our brothers but due to the COVID-19 and the prevailing restrictions, we are unable to visit them. This way, we can send our love along with rakhis easily," she added.

Another resident, Bhavna, admired the COVID-19 slogans and said, "These slogans will remind our brothers to maintain social distancing and protect themselves from the virus.” This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3.

(With ANI Inputs)

