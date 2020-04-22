Arvind Kejriwal Wishes Good Health To Media Persons As Their Covid Testing Begins In Delhi

As day after announcing that media persons in the national capital will be tested for Covid, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has on Wednesday said that the testing has begun. He wished good health to the media persons'.

Dear friends from media,



Testing of media persons has started at a covid test centre. I wish u all very good health pic.twitter.com/ZRz1BOYFJW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 22, 2020



Kejriwal said on Tuesday, that the Delhi government will start COVID-19 testing for media persons, after 53 journalists tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai. Addressing the media online, the chief minister said his government has set up a centre where free COVID-19 tests will be conducted on mediapersons. Journalists are also at the frontline in the battle against COVID-19, he added.

"We have set up a centre. All media houses and journalists will be informed about it. Interested mediapersons can undergo tests at the centre from Wednesday morning," Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, responding to a tweet in which a person requested the chief minister to make arrangements for mass COVID-19 testing for mediapersons in Delhi on the lines of Mumbai, Kejriwal said, "Sure. We will do that." Alarmed over 53 journalists testing positive for COVID-19 in neighbouring Maharashtra, the Karnataka government on Tuesday also decided to conduct a health checkup camp for journalists in Bengaluru.

53 journalists tested positive in Mumbai

During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had collected the swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

"Of the 171 mediapersons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus," BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale said on Monday, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present. On Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,081 in Delhi, with 78 fresh cases and two deaths reported in a day.

