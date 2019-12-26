Delhi: Forty People Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In Krishna Nagar Building

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) rescued around 40 people after a fire broke out in a building in Krishna Nagar, Delhi. According to the information provided by the officials, firefighters arrived at the spot after the fire broke out at around 2:10 am. No casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

Multiple cases of fire incidents

Multiple cases of fire have been reported in Delhi in the past one month. Earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out at two factories in Narela industrial area. During the incident, three firemen were injured while trying to put out the flames. Three children and six other people lost their lives in the fire that broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari area. In another dreadful fire incident at Anaj Mandi, 43 people were killed and 62 others were injured.

Kirari fire

After a fire broke out at two factories in Narela industrial area, a call was received by the Delhi Fire Service from the Indra enclave area of Kirari at around 12:30 am after which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown was situated on the ground floor of a three-storey building. Due to the fire, a cylinder blast occurred on the second floor resulting in the collapse of some portion of the wall. The building had no fire equipment and only one staircase.

While the fire was brought under control by 3.50 am, 9 people had lost their lives and 10 people were found injured. The injured individuals were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals for treatment. As per reports, the deceased used to stay and work in the same building.

Anaj Mandi fire

A major fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Delhi in the wee hours of Sunday morning, at around 5:20 AM, killing almost 43 people. While over 60 people have been rescued, police sources state that most victims have lost consciousness due to rising smog. The factory that mainly produced plastic items, housed several laborers and their families, leading to higher burn injuries, state police. While over 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the rescue operation is underway. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel (most manually) have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

