DFS Chief Explains Hurdles Faced That Hampered Rescue Ops In Delhi's Anaj Mandi Fire

Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg has said that the team has received a lot of praise from the people for the operation undertaken in the Anaj Mandi fire. However, he revealed that he has also been asked why more lives couldn't be saved.

Recommendations ignored

Garg went on to list the challenges that they faced during the rescue operations. He said the fire department makes multiple recommendations to the new buildings to not install a meter box near the stairs since it can lead to suffocation and people will not be able to escape. Garg said that these recommendations were ignored and it is a hurdle that was faced. He also added that the building in Anaj Mandi that caught fire did not have proper windows for proper ventilation.

43 people died when a fire broke out at a bag manufacturing factory in Anaj Mandi area in central Delhi on Sunday morning at 5 am. Most of the victims who lost their lives have been identified as labourers who were sleeping in the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road. The Delhi Police has detained Rehan, the owner of the factory where the blaze took place. Earlier an FIR has been registered against him and a case has been registered under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

The factory that mainly produced plastic items, housed several labourers and their families, stated police. Over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. All the victims who have been rescued by fire personnel, have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry and Rs 10 lakh assistance to the kin of the deceased. The PMO and the BJP have also ordered ex-gratia compensation for the families of the deceased and injured workers.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan rushed back to New Delhi on Sunday afternoon to visit the hospital and check the condition of those who were admitted for treatment.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi; Commissioner of Police, Delhi & Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, calling for a detailed report in the matter within 6 weeks along with action that will be taken against those responsible.

