Kirari Fire Tragedy: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Expresses Grief, Announces Compensation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed grief over the death of nine people who lost their lives in a fire that broke out in Kirari area of Delhi. A massive fire broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari on late hours of Sunday, December 22. The fire was doused immediately and the injured were taken to a hospital.

Kejriwal further assured that every medical help is being provided to the three injured who are being treated at the hospital. Delhi government has also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

बेहद दुखद खबर। आग पर तो क़ाबू पा लिया गया। 9 लोगों को बचाया नहीं जा सका। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। घायलों के इलाज में कोई कमी नहीं की जा रही। https://t.co/5ltPm16f3X — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 23, 2019

"Inspected Kirari fire where in a tragic incidence 9 people died and 3 injured. Ordered Magisterial enquiry to fix responsibility. Delhi Govt. to provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation for deceased; Rs. 1 lakh for those injured and their treatment." Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendra Jain tweeted on Monday.



This comes merely weeks after as many as 43 people died in a major fire tragedy at a factory in the Anaj Mandi area of the walled city.

The incident

A call was received by the Delhi Fire Service from the Indra enclave area of Kirari at around 12:30 am on Monday after which 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown was situated on the ground floor of a three-storey building. Due to the fire, a cylinder blast occurred on the second floor resulting in the collapse of some portion of the wall. The building had no fire equipment and only one staircase.

While the fire was brought under control by 3.50 am, 9 people had lost their lives and 10 people were found injured. The injured individuals were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals for treatment. As per reports, the deceased used to stay and work in the same building.

