Delhi: 5-year-old Sells Illustrated Book Online To Feed Needy, Raises Rs 1 Lakh Till Date

Amid the lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, a five-year-old girl is selling her illustrated book online to raise money to feed the people in need. According to reports, Aranya Dutt Bedi's illustrated book emphasises the importance of staying at home amid the crisis. It depicts a green and red colour virus outside a square-shaped house; a girl can be seen seeing standing in the house. Till now, a total of Rs 1 lakh has been raised.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Aranya said, "I saw from the balcony that there are so many persons who do not have food to eat and they are called poor. So many people were lined up in long queues only to eat food. I wrote this book because I wanted to sell it online and give the money to arrange food for these people."

Meanwhile, the five-year-old girl's father Vijay Bedi stated that "Poor people, who are the most affected due to the outbreak and its consequences are leading a very tough life. This is the feeling I think one need to pass on to their children. It eventually makes them more sensible. Aranya always liked telling stories and I was stunned when she herself came up with the idea of selling her book online only to extend a helping hand to the needy."

NGOs support the initiative

In order to help Aranya feed the poor and the people in need, NGO's UNICEF and Akshaya Patra have come forward to help. Reportedly, the buyers of her online books are being asked to donate any amount possible that will go to either of the two NGOs. Once they receive the money, they will utilise it by providing food to the poor. Along with it, they will also be providing them with essential commodities.

COVID-19 cases in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 29,974, including 22,010 active cases. While 937 deaths have been reported overall, around 7,027 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

